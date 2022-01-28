PM Imran Khan grieved over martyrdom of 10 soldiers in Balochistan 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of 10 soldiers of Pakistan Army in Kech district of Balochistan.

In a message of condolence, he expressed sympathy with the heirs of the martyrs.

“Each drop of blood of the Jawans is the guarantor of security of the country. The coward enemy is facing a strong nation which earlier also defeated terrorism,” the prime minister added.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan wrote, “Our brave soldiers continue to lay down their lives to keep us safe from terrorists. I salute the 10 martyred soldiers who repulsed a terrorist fire raid on checkpost in Kech Balochistan. We are resolute in our commitment to rid Pakistan of all forms of terrorism.”

Ten soldiers embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on a security check post in Kech district of Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, according to military's media wing.

The incident happened "on night of January 25 and 26. During intense exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed and several injured," the Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement on Thursday.