PM Imran Khan grieved over martyrdom of 10 soldiers in Balochistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of 10 soldiers of Pakistan Army in Kech district of Balochistan.
In a message of condolence, he expressed sympathy with the heirs of the martyrs.
“Each drop of blood of the Jawans is the guarantor of security of the country. The coward enemy is facing a strong nation which earlier also defeated terrorism,” the prime minister added.
Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan wrote, “Our brave soldiers continue to lay down their lives to keep us safe from terrorists. I salute the 10 martyred soldiers who repulsed a terrorist fire raid on checkpost in Kech Balochistan. We are resolute in our commitment to rid Pakistan of all forms of terrorism.”
Our brave soldiers continue to lay down their lives to keep us safe from terrorists. I salute the 10 martyred soldiers who repulsed a terrorist fire raid on checkpost in Kech Balochistan. We are resolute in our commitment to rid Pakistan of all forms of terrorism.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 28, 2022
Ten soldiers embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on a security check post in Kech district of Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, according to military's media wing.
The incident happened "on night of January 25 and 26. During intense exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed and several injured," the Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement on Thursday.
10 Pakistani soldiers martyred in Balochistan ... 01:26 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
QUETTA – Ten soldiers have embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on a security check post in Kech ...
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:12 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
-
- ICC U-19 World Cup: Pakistan face Australia in quarter-final today09:46 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
- PM Imran Khan grieved over martyrdom of 10 soldiers in Balochistan09:22 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
- JI calls off Karachi sit-in against Sindh Local Govt bill09:00 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
- Bisconni music wraps up season 2 with brilliant performances from ...09:32 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Legendary singer Attaullah Esakhelvi thanks fans for UK tour success ...11:59 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Amna Ilyas slammed for wearing bold dress04:55 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021