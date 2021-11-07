Pakistan logs 471 new Covid infections, 20 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD − At least 20 people died of the novel disease while 471 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,538 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,276,711.

Pakistan conducted a total of 43,348 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.08 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,233. Around 493 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,225,363.

Statistics 7 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 43,348

Positive Cases: 471

Positivity %: 1.08%

Deaths : 20

Patients on Critical Care: 1233 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 7, 2021

As of Sunday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 22,810.

As many as 471,733 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 441,051 in Punjab, 178,577 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,131 in Islamabad, 33,332 in Balochistan, 34,493 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,394 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

11 Covid-19 patients killed in Indian hospital ... 07:43 PM | 6 Nov, 2021 NEW DELHI – At least 11 patients have died after a fire erupted at the Covid-19 ward of a hospital in the western ...

Moreover, 12,946 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,595 in Sindh, 5,769 in KP, 944 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 357 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.