Punjab education minister announces new updates on schools amid alarming surge in Covid cases
LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas shared an update for private and public schools in Lahore and Rawalpindi amid an alarming spike in new Covid-19 infections.
Taking it to Twitter, Raas said that classes up to Grade 6 will continue in a staggered manner until February 15 with 50 percent of students each day while classes 7 to 12 will remain on the previous schedule.
ANNOUNCEMENT— Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) January 28, 2022
Only in Lahore & Rawalpindi.
In all Public & Private Schools, classes up to Grade 6 will be staggered (50% students each day) until February 15th, 2022. Classes 7 through 12 will remain on the previous schedule. Please follow COVID SOPs.
PTI leader shared revised updates as megacities in the country’s most populous region witnessed an alarming rise in COVID positivity rate.
National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had earlier decided to extend curbs on schools in cities with over 10 percent positivity rate till February 15. Meanwhile, classes for students over the age of 12 years will continue with full attendance.
Pakistan’s active Covid cases cross 100,000 ... 09:28 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's active Covid cases count crossed the 100,000 mark, National Command and Operation Center ...
Vaccination of students above 12 years is mandatory while daily testing on a large scale will continue at educational institutes across the country.
On Friday, the health authorities requested the deputy commissioner (DC) to seal 14 more schools and colleges after students and staff were found infected by the virus in twin cities.
