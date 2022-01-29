Pakistan’s active Covid cases cross 100,000 mark as Omicron takes hold

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's active Covid cases count crossed the 100,000 mark, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) stats showed Saturday, as nearly eight thousand contracted the infection during the last 24 hours.

The statistics issued by the NCOC suggested that the South Asian country reported 7,963 cases, the second-highest new infections in a day since the start of the pandemic in the country, as the Omicron-fueled fifth wave continued to spread.

During the last 24 hours, 27 people succumbed to the novel virus while the country's overall death toll has now increased to 29,219.

Moreover, 2,062 people recovered from the novel virus, taking the tally to 1,276,719. The positivity level was recorded at 11.31 percent as the country conducted 70,389 tests during the last 24 hours. So far, Pakistan has reported 1,410,033 positive cases.

Statistics 29 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 70,389

Positive Cases: 7963

Positivity %: 11.31%

Deaths :27

Patients on Critical Care: 1375 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 29, 2022

As many as 538,196 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 474,208 in Punjab, 190,578 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 125,203 in Islamabad, 34,277 in Balochistan, 36,967 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,604 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,139 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,800 in Sindh, 5,994 in KP, 979 in Islamabad, 752 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 188 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus ... 01:28 PM | 27 Jan, 2022 KARACHI – Quetta Gladiators star player Shahid Afridi has tested positive for coronavirus as Pakistan Super ...

Earlier, the country’s top monitoring body decided to extend Covid curbs from January 31 till February 15, as thousands continue to contract the infection amid a spread of the Omicron variant.