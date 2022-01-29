Pakistan Army Chief stresses unity to thwart designs of hostile forces
Top commander says the spread of misinformation threatening cohesion in society
Share
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Lahore Garrison and was briefed on various operational and training matters of the formation at Corps Headquarters, the military media wing said.
A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said General Bajwa emphasized that the spread of misinformation by vested interests is not only creating misperceptions but also threatening cohesion in the society.
Army Chief stressed unity to thwart designs of hostile forces saying “Pakistani youth is extremely talented and enterprising, given the right opportunities and enabling environment they will lead the country to progress and prosperity”.
There is a dire need for human resource development in the fields of education, health, infrastructure, industry, and environment, he added.
COAS also interacted with faculty and students of top universities in the provincial capital. He appreciated the critical role being played by premier educational institutions in preparing the future leadership and useful citizens of Pakistan.
Meanwhile, faculty members and students also asked questions during the session and hailed the interaction as very positive and illuminating.
COAS Bajwa reiterates resolve to fight against ... 09:51 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated resolve of Pakistan Army to continue ...
Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz was also present during the session.
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
-
- Punjab education minister announces new updates on schools amid ...11:48 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- PSL 7: Sultans lock horns with Qalandars as Kings take on Gladiators ...11:22 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan issues visa to Indian man to reunite with brother after ...10:48 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan Army Chief stresses unity to thwart designs of hostile forces10:22 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe break Guinness World ...07:00 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
- 'Prince Charming': Sheheryar Munawar to direct Mahira Khan again08:41 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
- Bigg Boss famed Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia all praises for Tu Jhoom08:25 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021