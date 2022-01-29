Pakistan Army Chief stresses unity to thwart designs of hostile forces

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Lahore Garrison and was briefed on various operational and training matters of the formation at Corps Headquarters, the military media wing said.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said General Bajwa emphasized that the spread of misinformation by vested interests is not only creating misperceptions but also threatening cohesion in the society.

Army Chief stressed unity to thwart designs of hostile forces saying “Pakistani youth is extremely talented and enterprising, given the right opportunities and enabling environment they will lead the country to progress and prosperity”.

There is a dire need for human resource development in the fields of education, health, infrastructure, industry, and environment, he added.

COAS also interacted with faculty and students of top universities in the provincial capital. He appreciated the critical role being played by premier educational institutions in preparing the future leadership and useful citizens of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, faculty members and students also asked questions during the session and hailed the interaction as very positive and illuminating.

Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz was also present during the session.