COAS Bajwa reiterates resolve to fight against terrorism
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated resolve of Pakistan Army to continue fight against terrorism till elimination of the menace from the country.
Speaking at the Corps Headquarters in Peshawar on Friday, he appreciated security forces for providing enabling environment for completion of socio-economic development projects in the newly merged districts, vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of the area, according to ISPR.
Paying tribute to brave tribesmen, officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army, Frontier Constabulary, Levies, Khasadar, and Police, the army chief vowed that sacrifices of Shuhada will not go in vain and complete peace will return to Pakistan.
The Army Chief was given detailed briefing on prevailing security situation, progress on development works in newly merged districts and Pak-Afghan border fencing.
Earlier, on arrival at the Corps Headquarters, the Army Chief was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.
