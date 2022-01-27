Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus ahead of PSL 7 opener
Share
KARACHI – Quetta Gladiators star player Shahid Afridi has tested positive for coronavirus as Pakistan Super League is set to kick off today.
Reports in local media said Boom Boom left the bio-secure bubble after suffering from back pain. He also visited the hospital for a check-up.
The 46-year-old, who is playing in PSL for the last time, is asymptomatic and will complete an isolation period of one week.
Earlier, Karachi Kings President Wasim Akram, and two Zalmi players Wahab Riaz and Haider Ali too contracted the novel virus.
The much-awaited cricket league is set to begin at National Stadium in Karachi today (Thursday).
More to follow…
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Noor Mukadam didn’t report any threat amid attempts to escape, says ...02:42 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Happy Cow Cheese Pakistan Polo Cup 2022 from tomorrow02:10 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan to run special flights to India for Hindu ...01:49 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
-
- Juvaria Abbasi, daughter draw flak for wearing 'skimpy' clothes at ...10:49 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Aima Baig joins TikTok08:25 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021