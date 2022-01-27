Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus ahead of PSL 7 opener

KARACHI – Quetta Gladiators star player Shahid Afridi has tested positive for coronavirus as Pakistan Super League is set to kick off today.

Reports in local media said Boom Boom left the bio-secure bubble after suffering from back pain. He also visited the hospital for a check-up.

The 46-year-old, who is playing in PSL for the last time, is asymptomatic and will complete an isolation period of one week.

Earlier, Karachi Kings President Wasim Akram, and two Zalmi players Wahab Riaz and Haider Ali too contracted the novel virus.

The much-awaited cricket league is set to begin at National Stadium in Karachi today (Thursday).

