Happy Cow Cheese Pakistan Polo Cup 2022 from tomorrow

LAHORE – The Happy Cow Cheese Pakistan Polo Cup 2022 will roll into action today (Thursday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.

On the first day of the prestigious event, the teams will vie against each others through penalty shootouts as holding the full match isn’t possible due to wet fields because of continuous rains for the last few days.

This four-goal tournament has been sponsored by Happy Cow Cheese, where top eight teams will compete against each other for the top honors. Pool A consists of Airlink Eagles, Platinum Homes, Barry’s/HS Group and Warm Waters while Pool B comprises Guard Group, ZS Polo Team, Zacky Farms and Barry’s/Remington Pharma.

On Thursday, the first match will be contested between Guard Group and ZS Polo at 1:20 pm while Zacky Farms and Barry’s Remington Parma will vie against each other at 1:40 pm and Barry’s/HS Group will play against Warm Waters at 2:00 pm.