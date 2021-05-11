Pakistan reports 3,084 new COVID-19 cases, 113 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 113 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,084 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 19,106 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 864,557.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,387 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 766,492. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 78,959, while the positivity rate was dropped at 7.93 percent.

At least 293,426 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 320,851 in Punjab 124,979 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 78,382 in Islamabad, 23,534 in Balochistan, 17,984 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,401 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 9,125 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,753 in Sindh, 3,644 in KP, 716 in Islamabad, 508 in Azad Kashmir, 253 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 38,883 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 12,267,31 since the first case was reported.