Salman Khan's sisters contract coronavirus

Bollywood star Salman Khan has revealed that his two sisters have tested positive for novel coronavirus as India battles with the devastating second wave of the pandemic.

The Tiger Zinda Hai star announced it at a press conference for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, releasing on May 13

He said that his sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri have been diagnosed with coronavirus but they did not develop symptoms.

Earlier, Salman Khan announced the release of Radhe movie’s song Zoom Zoom besides urging public to stay home for their safety.