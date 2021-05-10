COVID-19 – Bahrain sends emergency medical aid, oxygen to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Kingdom of Bahrain has announced its plans to send emergency medical aid and oxygen equipment to Pakistan amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The support extended by the Kingdom of Bahrain to Pakistan in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic is within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

The Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain expressed its solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its people in tackling the COVID-19 crisis and the support provides a reflection of the strong bilateral relations across all fields between, and the continuing commitment to support international viral mitigation efforts, the Bahrain News Agency reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, the national carrier of Bahrain is to support a cargo airlift of urgent medical supplies and relief items to India to assist in its fight to control the COVID-19 situation in the South Asian country.

Gulf Air will offer cargo capacity on a space-available basis on all flights to India helping local non-governmental organisations deliver relief supplies rapidly to where it is needed by contacting the Embassy of India in Bahrain.