PTI-led govt decides to reinvestigate Hudaibiya mills case against Sharif brothers
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to reinvestigate Hudaibiya Paper Mills case against Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif with an aim to bring this case of ‘important nature’ to its logical conclusion.
This was announced by Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in a couple of tweets on Monday.
The minister said today the legal team briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about cases against Shahbaz Sharif.
He said instructions are being issued to all departments concerned to launch a fresh probe in Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, which was closed by the Supreme Court in 2018.
Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the case is the tip of the iceberg of "Sharif family's" corruption. He said Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif are the main suspects in this case.
آج وزیر اعظم عمران خان کو قانونی ٹیم نے شہباز شریف کے مقدمات کے حوالے سے تفصیلی بریفنگ دی، حکومت نے یہ فیصلہ کیا ہے کہ حدیبیہ پیپر ملز کا مقدمہ نئے سرے سے تفتیش کا متقاضی ہے اور اس سلسلے میں متعلقہ اداروں کو تفتیش نئے سرے سے شروع کرنے کی بدایات دی جارہی ہیں ،— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 10, 2021
The decision to re-probing the case come at a time when PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif was allowed to travel abroad for treatment by the Lahore High Court.
Hudaibiya Paper Mills case
The Hudaibiya Paper Mills case was allegedly used as a cover-up by the Sharif family to launder money outside the country in the 1990s through Ishaq Dar.
The NAB prosecution alleged that in the 1990s, the Sharif family used the company to launder 1.2 billion Pakistani rupees ($10 million) out of the country.
The case was lodged against Nawaz Sharif, his brother and former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and other members over former Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar’s confessional statement on April 25, 2000 before the magistrate in Lahore.
SC seeks tangible evidence from NAB to re-open ... 04:03 PM | 12 Dec, 2017
ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan resumed hearing the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) plea to re-open ...
In his confessional statement on April 4, 2000, in connection with the Hudaibya Papers Mills Limited (HPML) case, Dar said that he had good relations with Masood Ahmed Qazi since 1970 and during his stay in London in early 1970s, he was staying with the Qazi family at Ilford, Essex (1970-72).
The reference was afterwards dismissed by LHC referee judge Justice Sardar Shamim on March 11, 2014 in response to a writ petition filed in 2011, claiming that Dar was pressurized to record the statement.
The NAB filed a petition against the LHC verdict in the Supreme Court, which also upheld the decision of the Lahore court.
Govt to challenge LHC decision of removing ... 01:57 PM | 8 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday announced that the government will challenge ...
- Covid-19: Punjab to announce SOPs for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers11:42 PM | 10 May, 2021
- PTI-led govt decides to reinvestigate Hudaibiya mills case against ...11:10 PM | 10 May, 2021
- COVID-19 – Bahrain sends emergency medical aid, oxygen to Pakistan10:42 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Rangers arrest key member of robber-gang in Karachi10:16 PM | 10 May, 2021
-
- Mahira Khan’s son believes she should win an Oscar for Maula Jatt09:05 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Ertugrul famed Didem Balcin welcomes a baby boy08:47 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Pakistani stars voice support for Palestine05:22 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021