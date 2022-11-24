Defence Minister terms Army Chief's appointment ‘a test for President Alvi’
ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said President Alvi is being tested as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lt Gen Asim Munir as the next Chief of Army Staff.
Speaking with media personnel outside Prime Minister’s office, he said it’s a test for President Arif Alvi as he will follow the political directions or constitutional and legal advice.
PML-N stalwart continued saying that being the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, it is President’s duty to protect the institution from political conflicts.
PM Shehbaz picks Gen Asim Munir as Pakistan's new ... 11:37 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday chose Lt Gen Asim Munir and Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as ...
