Here’s the govt's strategy If President Alvi delays appointment of next Army Chief
Share
ISLAMABAD – Sharif-led federal government has finally picked Lt Gen Asim Munir as the new chief of army staff (COAS) and now the most senior officer in the Army needs President’s nod for the appointment.
On Wednesday, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan revealed that President Arif Alvi was in touch with him and will consult him on the summary of the appointment of Chief of Army Staff (COAS).
As President holds the authority to delay the key posting under the Constitution for more than three weeks, the incumbent government, backed by an 11-party alliance, has several options to counter President Alvi’s move.
Reports suggest that Prime Minister has the authority to appoint the vice chief of army staff which needs no approval from the President.
As some hinted at a rare deadlock over the most coveted post, experts suggest that President Alvi, a key ally of former ruling Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, will not stretch the summary.
PM Shehbaz picks Gen Asim Munir as Pakistan's new ... 11:37 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday chose Lt Gen Asim Munir and Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as ...
On the other hand, the populist leader Imran Khan expressed concerns, alleging that despoed PM Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari wanted to pick the army chief of their choice to sideline PTI and to get away with corruption cases.
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
- DG ISI Nadeem Anjum calls on PM Shehbaz in Islamabad01:44 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
- CJCSC General Nadeem Raza pays farewell calls on President Alvi, PM ...01:17 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza12:49 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Here’s the govt's strategy If President Alvi delays appointment of ...12:32 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Defence Minister terms Army Chief's appointment ‘a test for ...12:05 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Norwegian dance group 'Quick Style' starts Pakistan tour09:07 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
- Sarmad Khoosat's Zindagi Tamasha bags another international award10:46 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
- Saim Sadiq's Joyland secures Best International Film nomination09:55 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022