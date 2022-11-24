CJCSC General Nadeem Raza pays farewell calls on President Alvi, PM Shehbaz
Web Desk
01:17 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
CJCSC General Nadeem Raza pays farewell calls on President Alvi, PM Shehbaz
ISLAMABAD – The outgoing Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Thursday called on President Arif Alvi at the President's House in the federal capital Islamabad.

President Alvi commended General Nadeem’s services for Pakistan’s defense and expressed his best wishes for the retiring officer.

General Nadeem Raza also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM House where the premier paid tribute to the outgoing general for his services to Pakistan Army.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif picked Lt-General Sahir Shamshad Mirza to replace General Nadeem Raza as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

