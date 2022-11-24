CJCSC General Nadeem Raza pays farewell calls on President Alvi, PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – The outgoing Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Thursday called on President Arif Alvi at the President's House in the federal capital Islamabad.

President Alvi commended General Nadeem’s services for Pakistan’s defense and expressed his best wishes for the retiring officer.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی سے چیئرمین جوائنٹ چیفس آف اسٹاف کمیٹی جنرل ندیم رضا کی الوداعی ملاقات



صدر مملکت نے ملکی دفاع کیلئے جنرل ندیم رضا کی خدمات کو سراہا



صدر مملکت نے جنرل ندیم رضا کیلئے نیک تمناؤں کا اظہار کیا pic.twitter.com/PcgGODicC2 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) November 24, 2022

General Nadeem Raza also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM House where the premier paid tribute to the outgoing general for his services to Pakistan Army.

Farewell meeting of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM House. The PM paid tribute to Gen Nadeem Raza for strengthening the defence of #Pakistan & praised his services to #PakistanArmy@OfficialDGISPR #ISPR pic.twitter.com/dCwZMWmf0W — Pakistan Armed Forces 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) November 24, 2022

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif picked Lt-General Sahir Shamshad Mirza to replace General Nadeem Raza as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.