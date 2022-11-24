CJCSC General Nadeem Raza pays farewell calls on President Alvi, PM Shehbaz
Share
ISLAMABAD – The outgoing Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Thursday called on President Arif Alvi at the President's House in the federal capital Islamabad.
President Alvi commended General Nadeem’s services for Pakistan’s defense and expressed his best wishes for the retiring officer.
صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی سے چیئرمین جوائنٹ چیفس آف اسٹاف کمیٹی جنرل ندیم رضا کی الوداعی ملاقات— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) November 24, 2022
صدر مملکت نے ملکی دفاع کیلئے جنرل ندیم رضا کی خدمات کو سراہا
صدر مملکت نے جنرل ندیم رضا کیلئے نیک تمناؤں کا اظہار کیا pic.twitter.com/PcgGODicC2
General Nadeem Raza also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM House where the premier paid tribute to the outgoing general for his services to Pakistan Army.
Farewell meeting of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM House. The PM paid tribute to Gen Nadeem Raza for strengthening the defence of #Pakistan & praised his services to #PakistanArmy@OfficialDGISPR #ISPR pic.twitter.com/dCwZMWmf0W— Pakistan Armed Forces 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) November 24, 2022
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif picked Lt-General Sahir Shamshad Mirza to replace General Nadeem Raza as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.
Profile: Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza 02:30 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza is a three-star general in the Pakistan Army who is currently serving as a ...
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
- DG ISI Nadeem Anjum calls on PM Shehbaz in Islamabad01:44 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
- CJCSC General Nadeem Raza pays farewell calls on President Alvi, PM ...01:17 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza12:49 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Here’s the govt's strategy If President Alvi delays appointment of ...12:32 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Defence Minister terms Army Chief's appointment ‘a test for ...12:05 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Norwegian dance group 'Quick Style' starts Pakistan tour09:07 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
- Sarmad Khoosat's Zindagi Tamasha bags another international award10:46 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
- Saim Sadiq's Joyland secures Best International Film nomination09:55 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022