01:44 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
DG ISI Nadeem Anjum calls on PM Shehbaz in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

The spymaster called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM house, hours after the latter chose Lt Gen Asim Munir as the new chief of army staff (COAS).

Reports in local media said matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting.

The two discussed the regional situation where General Nadeem Anjum also briefed PM Shehbaz about matters related to security.

The crucial meeting was however kept under wraps as Pakistan Army spokesperson or Prime Minister's office have not shared any update on the meeting.

