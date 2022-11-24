Imran Khan responds to new army chief’s selection

ISLAMABAD – Ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan said President Arif Alvi would consult him on the appointment of the next Chief of Army Staff.

In a tweet, the PTI chief said he and President Alvi will work according to the constitution.

Meanwhile, President Alvi left for Lahore on board his special plane from Noor Khan Airbase and is expecting to return to the capital tonight.

سمری آنے کے بعد میں اور صدر پاکستان آئین وقانون کے مطابق کام کریں گے۔ چئیرمین عمران خان pic.twitter.com/bZ6cp2bc9R — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 24, 2022

Earlier, the defiant politician said that President Alvi was in contact with him and would consult him for the key appointment.

Khan responded as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir as the next army chief and Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new chairman joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC), ending days of speculations.

Using his powers, President can delay the appointment of the new army chief for 25 days but he cannot reverse the development.