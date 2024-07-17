Honda Pridor 100cc latest price in Pakistan for July 2024

LAHORE – Honda’s 100cc two-wheeler, Honda Pridor, has managed to create a space for it in the Pakistani market owing to its reliability, fuel efficiency, and affordability.

The Pridor typically features a 100cc engine, which is suitable for city commuting and short-distance travel. It's designed to be durable and easy to maintain, catering to the needs of Pakistani riders who prioritize cost-effective transportation solutions.

The bike comes with 100cc 4-Stroke OHC Air-Cooled engine and great suspension. Pridor's glossy masked headlight, big indicators, and modern wrapped muffler look further completes its aesthetics.

It features 4-speed constant mesh transmission system while both front and rear tyres are equipped with drum rubber brakes.

Honda Pridor Colour

The 100cc motorcycles comes in three colour – Red, Black and Blue.

Honda Pridor Latest Price in Pakistan

As of July 2024, the price of Honda Pridor stands at Rs208,900 without any change.