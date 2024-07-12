Honda CD 70 easy installment plan in Pakistan from July 2024

LAHORE - Honda CD 70 is top choice for bike riders in Pakistan owing to its impressive fuel efficiency and reliability.

The Japanese company’s most selling bike comes with a 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine with a displacement of around 72 cc. It is air-cooled and known for its reliability.

The highly fuel-efficient bike covers more than 50 kilometers distance in one litre, making it a top choice in Pakistan amid exorbitant petroleum prices.

It features simple design and ergonomic, suitable for both urban commuting and rural roads. It usually features a comfortable seat and straightforward controls.

The CD 70 is equipped with reliable suspension for comfortable rides over uneven surfaces. It has drum brakes, both front, and rear.

Honda CD 70 Price in Pakistan

As of July 2024, there is no change in the price of Honda CD 70 in Pakistan as it stands at Rs157,900

Latest Installment Plan for Honda CD 70

Bank Alfalah offers zero percent markup installment plan for the most-selling bike, Honda CD 70, making it accessible to people with limited resources.

The bank offers interest-free installment plan for up to six month. Under the three-month plan, the per month installment will be Rs52,633 while it will be Rs26,317 if the six-month plan is availed.

The bank however will receive 2.5% in wake of processing fee for three-month plan and 5% for six-month installment plan.