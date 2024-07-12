Honda CD 70 easy installment plan in Pakistan from July 2024

LAHORE - Honda CD 70 is top choice for bike riders in Pakistan owing to its impressive fuel efficiency and reliability.
The Japanese company’s most selling bike comes with a 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine with a displacement of around 72 cc. It is air-cooled and known for its reliability.
The highly fuel-efficient bike covers more than 50 kilometers distance in one litre, making it a top choice in Pakistan amid exorbitant petroleum prices.
It features simple design and ergonomic, suitable for both urban commuting and rural roads. It usually features a comfortable seat and straightforward controls.
The CD 70 is equipped with reliable suspension for comfortable rides over uneven surfaces. It has drum brakes, both front, and rear.
As of July 2024, there is no change in the price of Honda CD 70 in Pakistan as it stands at Rs157,900
Bank Alfalah offers zero percent markup installment plan for the most-selling bike, Honda CD 70, making it accessible to people with limited resources.
The bank offers interest-free installment plan for up to six month. Under the three-month plan, the per month installment will be Rs52,633 while it will be Rs26,317 if the six-month plan is availed.
The bank however will receive 2.5% in wake of processing fee for three-month plan and 5% for six-month installment plan.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
