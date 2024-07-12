Lahore breaks 30-year rainfall record with 315 mm downpour

In a historic weather event, Lahore's Tajpura area received 315 millimeters of rain, breaking the city's 30-year rainfall record. According to Express News, the provincial capital experienced heavy downpours accompanied by strong winds, turning streets and alleys into rivers. The administration is actively working to drain the water.
According to official statistics, Tajpura recorded 315 millimeters of rainfall, surpassing the previous highest rainfall of 291 millimeters recorded last year in Lakshmi Chowk. The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) reported significant rainfall in other areas as well:
Lakshmi Chowk: 130 mm
Mughalpura: 132 mm
Gulshan Ravi: 133 mm
Iqbal Town: 128 mm
Qurtaba Chowk: 125 mm
Samanabad: 135 mm
Airport: 71 mm
Upper Mall: 123 mm
Gulberg: 41 mm
Nishtar Town: 129 mm
Jail Road: 55 mm
Farrukhabad: 119 mm
Local authorities reported continuous rainfall in areas including Davis Road, China Chowk, Canal Road, Garhi Shahu, Allama Iqbal Road, Allah Road, Kashmir Road, Egerton Road, Johar Town, Shimla Pahari, and surrounding regions. This has led to water accumulation in several key locations.
The administration is diligently working to drain the accumulated water to restore normalcy in the city and prevent further inconvenience to residents.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
