Search

Weather

Lahore breaks 30-year rainfall record with 315 mm downpour

04:51 PM | 12 Jul, 2024
rainfall in lahore

In a historic weather event, Lahore's Tajpura area received 315 millimeters of rain, breaking the city's 30-year rainfall record. According to Express News, the provincial capital experienced heavy downpours accompanied by strong winds, turning streets and alleys into rivers. The administration is actively working to drain the water.

Rainfall Statistics

According to official statistics, Tajpura recorded 315 millimeters of rainfall, surpassing the previous highest rainfall of 291 millimeters recorded last year in Lakshmi Chowk. The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) reported significant rainfall in other areas as well:

Lakshmi Chowk: 130 mm
Mughalpura: 132 mm
Gulshan Ravi: 133 mm
Iqbal Town: 128 mm
Qurtaba Chowk: 125 mm
Samanabad: 135 mm
Airport: 71 mm
Upper Mall: 123 mm
Gulberg: 41 mm
Nishtar Town: 129 mm
Jail Road: 55 mm
Farrukhabad: 119 mm


Local authorities reported continuous rainfall in areas including Davis Road, China Chowk, Canal Road, Garhi Shahu, Allama Iqbal Road, Allah Road, Kashmir Road, Egerton Road, Johar Town, Shimla Pahari, and surrounding regions. This has led to water accumulation in several key locations.

 The administration is diligently working to drain the accumulated water to restore normalcy in the city and prevent further inconvenience to residents.

Weather

04:51 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Lahore breaks 30-year rainfall record with 315 mm downpour

10:40 AM | 10 Jul, 2024

PDMAs issue heavy rains alerts across country

01:06 PM | 9 Jul, 2024

Karachi Weather Update today as new westerly wave enters Pakistan

06:17 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Rain brings relief from scorching heat in Karachi

10:21 AM | 7 Jul, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Widespread monsoon rains to hit Punjab capital ...

09:02 AM | 6 Jul, 2024

Heavy monsoon rain lashes Lahore; more showers expected in Punjab

Advertisement

Latest

11:25 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: Here is how much money was spent on extravaganza!

Gold & Silver

02:44 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 12 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
  for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.50 281.25
Euro EUR 301.50 303.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.60 77.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.57
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.12 40.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.85 74.57
Swedish Korona SEK 202.25 204.25
Swiss Franc CHF 26.5 26.8
Thai Bhat THB 309.15 311.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: