Lahore breaks 30-year rainfall record with 315 mm downpour

In a historic weather event, Lahore's Tajpura area received 315 millimeters of rain, breaking the city's 30-year rainfall record. According to Express News, the provincial capital experienced heavy downpours accompanied by strong winds, turning streets and alleys into rivers. The administration is actively working to drain the water.

Rainfall Statistics

According to official statistics, Tajpura recorded 315 millimeters of rainfall, surpassing the previous highest rainfall of 291 millimeters recorded last year in Lakshmi Chowk. The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) reported significant rainfall in other areas as well:

Lakshmi Chowk: 130 mm

Mughalpura: 132 mm

Gulshan Ravi: 133 mm

Iqbal Town: 128 mm

Qurtaba Chowk: 125 mm

Samanabad: 135 mm

Airport: 71 mm

Upper Mall: 123 mm

Gulberg: 41 mm

Nishtar Town: 129 mm

Jail Road: 55 mm

Farrukhabad: 119 mm



Local authorities reported continuous rainfall in areas including Davis Road, China Chowk, Canal Road, Garhi Shahu, Allama Iqbal Road, Allah Road, Kashmir Road, Egerton Road, Johar Town, Shimla Pahari, and surrounding regions. This has led to water accumulation in several key locations.

The administration is diligently working to drain the accumulated water to restore normalcy in the city and prevent further inconvenience to residents.