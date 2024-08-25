Sindh-Makran Coast under flood alert as Met Office advises fishermen to stay ashore

KARACHI – Sindh capital Karachi on high alert as Met Office predicted heavy rains and possible coastal flooding along the Sindh-Makran coast due to a powerful monsoon system expected to enter Pakistan today.
Pakistan Meteorological Department recommended that fishermen avoid the open sea from August 27 to 30. It also cautioned about potential flooding in low-lying regions of Sindh, Baluchistan, and southern Punjab.
In light of the fresh alert, Karachi's municipal administration declared an emergency and heightened alert status, canceling employee leave to address the situation.
Heavy rainfall is forecasted for Karachi and other districts in Sindh from August 26 to 29, driven by a low-pressure system moving in from West Bengal, India.
This strong weather pattern is likely to bring significant rain to Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, with some areas expected to see intense downpours.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 25, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.10
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|309.40
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.20
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.00
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.