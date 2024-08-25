Sindh-Makran Coast under flood alert as Met Office advises fishermen to stay ashore

KARACHI – Sindh capital Karachi on high alert as Met Office predicted heavy rains and possible coastal flooding along the Sindh-Makran coast due to a powerful monsoon system expected to enter Pakistan today.

Pakistan Meteorological Department recommended that fishermen avoid the open sea from August 27 to 30. It also cautioned about potential flooding in low-lying regions of Sindh, Baluchistan, and southern Punjab.

In light of the fresh alert, Karachi's municipal administration declared an emergency and heightened alert status, canceling employee leave to address the situation.

Heavy rainfall is forecasted for Karachi and other districts in Sindh from August 26 to 29, driven by a low-pressure system moving in from West Bengal, India.

This strong weather pattern is likely to bring significant rain to Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, with some areas expected to see intense downpours.