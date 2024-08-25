Hezbollah’s rocket attack forces Israel to declare emergency, suspend flights

Israel has declared a two-day state of emergency and advised citizens to stay indoors following Hezbollah's attacks, while international flights have been suspended.
According to international media, Hezbollah launched 320 rockets and over 100 explosive drones into Israel’s eastern region to avenge the martyrdom of senior commander Fawad Shukr, a close associate of leader Hassan Nasrallah.
In a statement, Hezbollah claimed successful strikes on Israeli military installations and the Iron Dome defense system, describing the attack as just the beginning of their retaliation for the slain commander.
Israel imposed a two-day emergency, advising citizens to stay home, and temporarily suspended international flights to and from Tel Aviv, which have since been resumed.
In response, Israel claimed that its air force deployed 100 fighter jets to strike Hezbollah's rocket launch sites, destroying thousands of rockets before they could be fired.
It should be noted that Israel martyred Hezbollah’s senior commander Fawad Shukr in an attack in Beirut on July 30.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 25, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.10
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|309.40
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.20
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.00
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
