Hezbollah’s rocket attack forces Israel to declare emergency, suspend flights

Web Desk
04:05 PM | 25 Aug, 2024
Hezbollah’s rocket attack forces Israel to declare emergency, suspend flights

Israel has declared a two-day state of emergency and advised citizens to stay indoors following Hezbollah's attacks, while international flights have been suspended.

According to international media, Hezbollah launched 320 rockets and over 100 explosive drones into Israel’s eastern region to avenge the martyrdom of senior commander Fawad Shukr, a close associate of leader Hassan Nasrallah.

In a statement, Hezbollah claimed successful strikes on Israeli military installations and the Iron Dome defense system, describing the attack as just the beginning of their retaliation for the slain commander.

Israel imposed a two-day emergency, advising citizens to stay home, and temporarily suspended international flights to and from Tel Aviv, which have since been resumed.

In response, Israel claimed that its air force deployed 100 fighter jets to strike Hezbollah's rocket launch sites, destroying thousands of rockets before they could be fired.

It should be noted that Israel martyred Hezbollah’s senior commander Fawad Shukr in an attack in Beirut on July 30.

