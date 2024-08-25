Search

Rabi Pirzada reveals receiving daily marriage proposals

Web Desk
06:04 PM | 25 Aug, 2024
Former singer and host Rabi Pirzada revealed that she receives marriage proposals on a daily basis.

Recently, Rabi Pirzada participated in a podcast where she discussed various topics.

In response to a question, the singer said that she gets marriage proposals daily. Out of every three messages received on the 8 to 10 numbers of their foundation, one is a marriage proposal. She mentioned that she does not discuss her personal life and does not allow people to invade her privacy.

Rabi Pirzada advised that people should focus on the girls and women around them, send proposals to them, and value them. She noted that currently, neither boys nor girls are getting married, which is also a concern in their foundation.

Regarding men having four marriages, Rabi Pirzada stated that we should not challenge God's decree. The condition set is to treat both wives equally, but she believes that meeting this condition is nearly impossible.

Commenting on the rising divorce rate, Rabi Pirzada connected it to television dramas, stating that current dramas often portray wives as extremely troublesome, hitting their husbands, spitting, and leaving the home. She believes that such portrayals influence women's minds negatively.

