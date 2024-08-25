Israeli forces desecrate Holy Quran and demolish Gaza mosques, sparking global outrage

A video has emerged showing Israeli forces entering a mosque and burning copies of the Holy Quran during aggressive operations in Gaza.
According to foreign media, Israeli soldiers desecrated copies of the Quran in the Bani Salih Mosque in northern Gaza and recorded their vile act with a body camera.
Videos circulating on social media show Israeli soldiers desecrating and setting fire to Quranic manuscripts inside the mosque.
Additionally, another video has surfaced showing Israeli forces demolishing a 96-year-old mosque in Gaza.
The desecration of the Holy Quran by Israeli forces has sparked intense outrage among Muslims worldwide.
Hamas has strongly condemned the provocative actions of the Israeli soldiers, stating that such hateful acts reveal the extremist nature of the Israeli military. Posting such videos on social media indicates Israel’s organized criminal policy.
Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have destroyed 609 mosques in Gaza, with 211 mosques suffering partial damage from Israeli bombardments. Among the affected mosques is the 1400-year-old Omari Mosque in Gaza City.
Furthermore, the Israeli military has also destroyed three churches in Gaza.
As a result of the Israeli aggression, more than 40,300 Palestinians have been martyred since October 7, 2023, the majority of whom are women and children. Additionally, over 93,000 individuals have been injured.
Due to the severe blockade imposed by Israel, there is a severe shortage of food, water, and medicine in Gaza, further worsening the already dire conditions of the besieged population.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 25, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.10
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|309.40
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.20
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.00
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.