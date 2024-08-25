Israeli forces desecrate Holy Quran and demolish Gaza mosques, sparking global outrage

A video has emerged showing Israeli forces entering a mosque and burning copies of the Holy Quran during aggressive operations in Gaza.

According to foreign media, Israeli soldiers desecrated copies of the Quran in the Bani Salih Mosque in northern Gaza and recorded their vile act with a body camera.

Videos circulating on social media show Israeli soldiers desecrating and setting fire to Quranic manuscripts inside the mosque.

Additionally, another video has surfaced showing Israeli forces demolishing a 96-year-old mosque in Gaza.

The desecration of the Holy Quran by Israeli forces has sparked intense outrage among Muslims worldwide.

Hamas has strongly condemned the provocative actions of the Israeli soldiers, stating that such hateful acts reveal the extremist nature of the Israeli military. Posting such videos on social media indicates Israel’s organized criminal policy.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have destroyed 609 mosques in Gaza, with 211 mosques suffering partial damage from Israeli bombardments. Among the affected mosques is the 1400-year-old Omari Mosque in Gaza City.

Furthermore, the Israeli military has also destroyed three churches in Gaza.

As a result of the Israeli aggression, more than 40,300 Palestinians have been martyred since October 7, 2023, the majority of whom are women and children. Additionally, over 93,000 individuals have been injured.

Due to the severe blockade imposed by Israel, there is a severe shortage of food, water, and medicine in Gaza, further worsening the already dire conditions of the besieged population.