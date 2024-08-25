Speakers at Riyadh seminar resolve to continue struggle for freedom of Kashmir

A seminar was organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Overseas Forum in Saudi Arabia, attended by diplomatic officers as well as members of the Pakistani and Kashmiri communities. They expressed their commitment to continue their struggle until the Kashmir issue is resolved and the occupied Kashmir becomes part of Pakistan.

The event, titled “The Jammu and Kashmir Issue on the diplomatic front,” was held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. It was attended by the Press Counsellor of the Embassy of Pakistan, Haseeb Sultan, along with the members of the Pakistani and Kashmiri communities.

The speakers emphasized the need to accelerate diplomatic efforts worldwide to resolve the Kashmir issue and highlight the fascist behaviour and oppression by India against Kashmiris. They stressed that the Kashmir issue should be resolved as soon as possible.

Haseeb Sultan stated that Pakistan has always raised its voice for the freedom of occupied Kashmir at every forum, including the United Nations, in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He highlighted that India has been committing severe atrocities against the Kashmiri people for over seven decades, and it is essential for the international community to grant the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination.

Other speakers at the event included Ilyas Raheem, Sardar Parvez, Sardar Saleem Aftab, Rana Khalid Akram, Sardar Iftikhar Abbasi, Sardar Rasheed, Sardar Naeem, and Muhammad Ibrahim among others.