Speakers at Riyadh seminar resolve to continue struggle for freedom of Kashmir

A seminar was organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Overseas Forum in Saudi Arabia, attended by diplomatic officers as well as members of the Pakistani and Kashmiri communities. They expressed their commitment to continue their struggle until the Kashmir issue is resolved and the occupied Kashmir becomes part of Pakistan.
The event, titled “The Jammu and Kashmir Issue on the diplomatic front,” was held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. It was attended by the Press Counsellor of the Embassy of Pakistan, Haseeb Sultan, along with the members of the Pakistani and Kashmiri communities.
The speakers emphasized the need to accelerate diplomatic efforts worldwide to resolve the Kashmir issue and highlight the fascist behaviour and oppression by India against Kashmiris. They stressed that the Kashmir issue should be resolved as soon as possible.
Haseeb Sultan stated that Pakistan has always raised its voice for the freedom of occupied Kashmir at every forum, including the United Nations, in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He highlighted that India has been committing severe atrocities against the Kashmiri people for over seven decades, and it is essential for the international community to grant the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination.
Other speakers at the event included Ilyas Raheem, Sardar Parvez, Sardar Saleem Aftab, Rana Khalid Akram, Sardar Iftikhar Abbasi, Sardar Rasheed, Sardar Naeem, and Muhammad Ibrahim among others.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 25, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.10
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|309.40
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.20
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.00
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
