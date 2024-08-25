Search

Pakistan

Speakers at Riyadh seminar resolve to continue struggle for freedom of Kashmir

Waqar Wamiq
08:28 PM | 25 Aug, 2024
Speakers at Riyadh seminar resolve to continue struggle for freedom of Kashmir

A seminar was organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Overseas Forum in Saudi Arabia, attended by diplomatic officers as well as members of the Pakistani and Kashmiri communities. They expressed their commitment to continue their struggle until the Kashmir issue is resolved and the occupied Kashmir becomes part of Pakistan.

The event, titled “The Jammu and Kashmir Issue on the diplomatic front,” was held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. It was attended by the Press Counsellor of the Embassy of Pakistan, Haseeb Sultan, along with the members of the Pakistani and Kashmiri communities. 

The speakers emphasized the need to accelerate diplomatic efforts worldwide to resolve the Kashmir issue and highlight the fascist behaviour and oppression by India against Kashmiris. They stressed that the Kashmir issue should be resolved as soon as possible. 

Haseeb Sultan stated that Pakistan has always raised its voice for the freedom of occupied Kashmir at every forum, including the United Nations, in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He highlighted that India has been committing severe atrocities against the Kashmiri people for over seven decades, and it is essential for the international community to grant the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination. 

Other speakers at the event included Ilyas Raheem, Sardar Parvez, Sardar Saleem Aftab, Rana Khalid Akram, Sardar Iftikhar Abbasi, Sardar Rasheed, Sardar Naeem, and Muhammad Ibrahim among others.

Waqar Wamiq

Pakistan

08:28 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Speakers at Riyadh seminar resolve to continue struggle for freedom ...

06:48 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Pakistan Naval cadets win gold medal in Sri Lanka 

01:42 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Sindh-Makran Coast under flood alert as Met Office advises fishermen ...

01:24 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Lahore businessman stripped, filmed, and blackmailed after falling ...

12:22 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Dead bodies of Khairpur TikTokers discovered in abandoned car; probe ...

11:09 AM | 25 Aug, 2024

New Digital E-Stamp Paper System approved by Punjab Board of Revenue

Pakistan

11:49 AM | 24 Aug, 2024

Fact Check: Has Natasha Danish secured relief after killing two ...

12:40 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

School holiday announced in Rawalpindi on August 26 for Chehlum of ...

03:40 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Chehlum Imam Hussain: Sindh announces holiday for schools on August 26

10:25 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

11 policemen martyred in rocket attacks by robbers in Rahim Yar Khan

09:49 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Pakistan okays release of Rs20b for Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, to ...

10:57 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

K-Electric moves Nepra for another increase in power tarrif for ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:47 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi reacts after Pakistan loses 1st Test to Bangladesh

Gold & Silver

02:23 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Latest Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 25 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 25, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.10 280
Euro EUR 309.40 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.41 367.71
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.78 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.73 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 185.25 189.83
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.20 742.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207.00
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324.00 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: