Mohsin Naqvi reacts after Pakistan loses 1st Test to Bangladesh

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi responded to Pakistan's disappointing defeat against Bangladesh in the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

This match marked Bangladesh's historic first-ever Test victory over Pakistan, sending shockwaves through the cricketing community.

Naqvi took to the social media platform 'X' to congratulate the Bangladesh team on their remarkable achievement.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Team played wonderfully and held their ground throughout the match. It is a historic win as they have defeated Pakistan for the first time. Heartiest congratulations to them!" Naqvi posted.

While praising Bangladesh, the PCB chairman also acknowledged Pakistan's lackluster performance.

"Unfortunately, the Pakistan Cricket Team could not perform as well as it should have. InshaAllah, the men in green will make a comeback in the upcoming match!" he added.

Bangladesh easily chased down a modest target of 30 runs, with openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam guiding their team to victory in just 6.3 overs without losing a wicket.

Pakistan, starting the day at 65 for 2, struggled against Bangladesh’s spinners, ultimately collapsing and losing their last eight wickets for just 81 runs. The collapse began with the early dismissal of Babar Azam, who was out for 22. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan were instrumental in dismantling Pakistan’s batting lineup, taking four and three wickets respectively.

Despite a resilient 51 from Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan was bowled out for a mere 146, paving the way for Bangladesh to secure their historic win.

Scores in brief (day 5 of 5):

Pakistan 448-6d (Mohammad Rizwan 171 not out, Saud Shakeel 141, Saim Ayub 56, Shaheen Shah Afridi 29 not out; Hasan Mahmud 2-70, Shoriful Islam 2-77) and 146 all-out (Mohammad Rizwan 51, Abdullah Shafique 37, Babar Azam 22; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4-21, Shakib Al Hasan 3-44)

Bangladesh 565 all-out, 167.3 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 191, Shadman Islam 93, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 77, Litton Das 56, Mominul Haque 50; Naseem Shah 3-93, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-88, Mohammad Ali 2-88, Khurram Shahzad 2-90) and 30-0