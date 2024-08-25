Mohsin Naqvi trolled after Bangladesh secure historic 10-wicket victory over Pakistan in 1st Test

Bangladesh outclassed Pakistan in the first Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Bangladesh won due to a brilliant performance of their bowlers, who dismantled the Pakistani batting lineup on the fifth day, Sunday.

After dismissing the hosts for just 146 in their second innings, Bangladeshi openers Zakir Hasan (15*) and Shadman Islam (9*) comfortably chased down the 30-run target set by the Shan Masood-led side in just 6.3 overs.

Soon after Bangladesh secured their historic 10-wicket victory over Pakistan, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is also chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to X to congratulate the Bangladesh team and buck up the Pakistani players.

Responding to Mohsin Naqvi's tweet, former PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said, "It's your vision, sir!" Pun was intended here on a viral video in which sports minister Rana Mashhood was seen telling Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that Arshad Nadeem's victory is the outcome of the PM's vision. Mashhood made these remarks at the time when Olympic gold winner javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem shattered the 118 years old Olympics record with his 92.97m throw.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) former leader Muhammad Zubair also made fun of Mohsin Naqvi. He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should hand over more responsiblities to the interior minister-cum-PCB chairman.