Mohsin Naqvi trolled after Bangladesh secure historic 10-wicket victory over Pakistan in 1st Test

Bangladesh outclassed Pakistan in the first Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Bangladesh won due to a brilliant performance of their bowlers, who dismantled the Pakistani batting lineup on the fifth day, Sunday.
After dismissing the hosts for just 146 in their second innings, Bangladeshi openers Zakir Hasan (15*) and Shadman Islam (9*) comfortably chased down the 30-run target set by the Shan Masood-led side in just 6.3 overs.
Soon after Bangladesh secured their historic 10-wicket victory over Pakistan, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is also chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to X to congratulate the Bangladesh team and buck up the Pakistani players.
Responding to Mohsin Naqvi's tweet, former PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said, "It's your vision, sir!" Pun was intended here on a viral video in which sports minister Rana Mashhood was seen telling Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that Arshad Nadeem's victory is the outcome of the PM's vision. Mashhood made these remarks at the time when Olympic gold winner javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem shattered the 118 years old Olympics record with his 92.97m throw.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) former leader Muhammad Zubair also made fun of Mohsin Naqvi. He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should hand over more responsiblities to the interior minister-cum-PCB chairman.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 25, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.10
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|309.40
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.20
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.00
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
