No free tickets for PSL 9, says Naqvi

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has imposed a ban on free tickets and passes for VIP boxes for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), a move that would increase revenue generation.

The newly-appointed PCB chief directed that the tickets for VIP boxes should also be put on sale. It has also ended the special protocol arranged on the arrival of the VVIPs to the stadium.

Previously, 25 percent of tickets were given to the franchises for free. Now, Naqvi has ended the facility, saying everyone will have to pay to watch the match.

He also barred authorities from spending money on luxury food arraignments, adding that all measures will be taken to make the PCB profitable.

Earlier, PCB Board of Governors approved Rs1.93 billion funds for upcoming PSL 9, which is set to begin from Feb 17 when a spectacular opening ceremony will be held.