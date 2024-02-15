No free tickets for PSL 9, says Naqvi

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has imposed a ban on free tickets and passes for VIP boxes for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), a move that would increase revenue generation.
The newly-appointed PCB chief directed that the tickets for VIP boxes should also be put on sale. It has also ended the special protocol arranged on the arrival of the VVIPs to the stadium.
Previously, 25 percent of tickets were given to the franchises for free. Now, Naqvi has ended the facility, saying everyone will have to pay to watch the match.
He also barred authorities from spending money on luxury food arraignments, adding that all measures will be taken to make the PCB profitable.
Earlier, PCB Board of Governors approved Rs1.93 billion funds for upcoming PSL 9, which is set to begin from Feb 17 when a spectacular opening ceremony will be held.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|282.5
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.82
|750.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.48
|733.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
