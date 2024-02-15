Imran Khan picks Mian Aslam Iqbal as PTI candidate for Punjab CM

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has named party bigwig Mian Aslam Iqbal as its nominee for the position of the Punjab chief minister.

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced it while talking to media in Rawalpindi where he was flanked by Sher Afzal Marwat and other party leaders.

He also announced that the PTI will stage a protest against election results on Saturday across the country.

More to follow…