Mehwish Hayat, Talha Chahour's bold shoot sparks mixed reactions

Pakistani stars Mehwish Hayat and Talha Chahour channel timeless glamour in their recent "Hello Pakistan" cover shoot, styled by Rao Ali Khan. However, the sizzling photos have ignited mixed reactions across the internet, particularly among Talha's fans surprised by his "new avatar."
While some praise the duo's captivating chemistry and elegant portrayal of classic Hollywood charm, others express disapproval, deeming the shoot "too bold." This raises the question: does artistic expression have limitations in the public eye?
Talha Chahour, a newcomer gaining momentum with projects like "Jo Bichar Gaye," "Jannat Se Aagay," and "Mannat Murad," takes a bold step with this cover shoot. His fans, accustomed to his on-screen persona, express both surprise and intrigue at this new side.
No stranger to pushing boundaries, Mehwish Hayat, a renowned Pakistani actress with international recognition, confidently embraces the shoot's theme. Her seasoned acting career and established presence allow for diverse portrayals, leaving a smaller contingent of her fans surprised but largely supportive.
This captivating cover shoot has become a catalyst for conversations on artistic freedom, audience expectations, and evolving cultural norms within the Pakistani entertainment industry.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|282.5
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.82
|750.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.48
|733.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
