Search

ad
Lifestyle

Mehwish Hayat, Talha Chahour's bold shoot sparks mixed reactions

Web Desk
05:00 PM | 15 Feb, 2024
Mehwish Hayat, Talha Chahour's bold shoot sparks mixed reactions
Source: Instagram

Pakistani stars Mehwish Hayat and Talha Chahour channel timeless glamour in their recent "Hello Pakistan" cover shoot, styled by Rao Ali Khan. However, the sizzling photos have ignited mixed reactions across the internet, particularly among Talha's fans surprised by his "new avatar."

While some praise the duo's captivating chemistry and elegant portrayal of classic Hollywood charm, others express disapproval, deeming the shoot "too bold." This raises the question: does artistic expression have limitations in the public eye?

Talha Chahour, a newcomer gaining momentum with projects like "Jo Bichar Gaye," "Jannat Se Aagay," and "Mannat Murad," takes a bold step with this cover shoot. His fans, accustomed to his on-screen persona, express both surprise and intrigue at this new side.

No stranger to pushing boundaries, Mehwish Hayat, a renowned Pakistani actress with international recognition, confidently embraces the shoot's theme. Her seasoned acting career and established presence allow for diverse portrayals, leaving a smaller contingent of her fans surprised but largely supportive.

This captivating cover shoot has become a catalyst for conversations on artistic freedom, audience expectations, and evolving cultural norms within the Pakistani entertainment industry. 

Here's what fans had to say:

Mehwish Hayat sends pulses racing with new monochrome pictures

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:18 PM | 15 Feb, 2024

Saboor Aly goes bold and beautiful this Valentine's Day

05:00 PM | 15 Feb, 2024

Mehwish Hayat, Talha Chahour's bold shoot sparks mixed reactions

11:53 AM | 15 Feb, 2024

Enter A world Of Summer Extravaganza - GulAhmed Summer Lawn ...

11:38 AM | 15 Feb, 2024

Moon, not flowers! Dananeer Mobeen tells what she wants on ...

10:22 AM | 15 Feb, 2024

Poonam Pandey booked in INR 1 Billion lawsuit for false death stunt

11:19 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Inside Arisha Razi Khan's dreamy reception ceremony

Lifestyle

10:59 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

'Dua-e-Khair' adds to pre-wedding festivities as Jannat Mirza’s ...

12:18 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Qawali night pictures of Jannat Mirza's sister go viral

01:05 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Hania Aamir turns 27, calls Indian rapper Badshah “partner in ...

11:34 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Shiraz Uppal's son Haadi ties the knot in Birmingham

10:35 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Ushna Shah hosts star-studded birthday bash brimming with love, ...

11:15 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Inside Hania Aamir's 27th birthday bash

Advertisement

Latest

07:18 PM | 15 Feb, 2024

Saboor Aly goes bold and beautiful this Valentine's Day

Gold & Silver Rate

03:30 PM | 15 Feb, 2024

Gold recovers slightly in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 15 Feb 2024

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.5
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.82 750.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.43 916.43
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.48 733.48
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 318.94 321.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:10 AM | 15 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 15th Feb 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: