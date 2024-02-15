PSL 9 spectacular opening ceremony on Feb 17

LAHORE – The spectacular grand opening ceremony of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) will be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Saturday (Feb 17).
Pakistani celebrities Ali Zafar, Aima Baig, Arif Lohar, and Noori will gave electrifying performances to make the event memorable.
Furthermore, the management has planned fireworks and a mesmerizing laser show to enthrall the spectators.
The gates of the Gaddafi stadium will swing open at 3:30 pm, with a dazzling opening ceremony kicking off at 6:30pm on February 17, 2024.
PSL 9 will begin from 17 February 2024 at the PCB’s headquarters in Lahore, with two-time winners and defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions Islamabad United.
The marquee event will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – with the final of the six-team tournament taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on 18 March.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|282.5
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.82
|750.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.48
|733.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
