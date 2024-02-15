PSL 9 spectacular opening ceremony on Feb 17

LAHORE – The spectacular grand opening ceremony of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) will be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Saturday (Feb 17).

Pakistani celebrities Ali Zafar, Aima Baig, Arif Lohar, and Noori will gave electrifying performances to make the event memorable.

Furthermore, the management has planned fireworks and a mesmerizing laser show to enthrall the spectators.

The gates of the Gaddafi stadium will swing open at 3:30 pm, with a dazzling opening ceremony kicking off at 6:30pm on February 17, 2024.

Join us for the spectacular ✨ Grand Opening ✨ of #HBLPSL9 at Lahore Gaddafi Stadium! 🏟️🏏



🎤 Be captivated by electrifying performances from Ali Zafar, Aima Baig, Arif Lohar, and Noori – it's a night to remember!



🎆 Get ready for fireworks and a mesmerizing laser show!



🚪… pic.twitter.com/0cBG821dhP — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 15, 2024

PSL 9 will begin from 17 February 2024 at the PCB’s headquarters in Lahore, with two-time winners and defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions Islamabad United.

The marquee event will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – with the final of the six-team tournament taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on 18 March.