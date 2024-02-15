PTI picks a non-elected person as candidate for Balochistan CM

RAWALPINDI – Embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seems in hurry to form government in Centre and even in a province where it is short of seats as it has named a non-elected member as its candidate for the slot of Balochsitan chief minister.

Talking to media in Rawalpindi, PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan on Thursday said his party had nominated Salar Khan Kakar for the slot of Balochistan chief minister.

However, people monitoring the post-election situation closely were quick to highlight that there no any PTI-backed candidate of this name, who has won the provincial assembly polls.

Instead, the person named by the PTI for the CM position had contested elections from NA-262 and NA-263 constituencies of National Assembly.

As per the law and Constitution, only an elected member of the provincial assembly can be nominated for the top position.

Provisional results shared by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) showed PPPP and JUI-Pakistan grabbed 11 seats each followed by the PML-N with 10 seats of Balochistan Assembly.

In general elections 2024, six independent candidates won the provincial assembly elections.