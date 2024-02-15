Search

Rakhi Sawant tells how she plans to celebrate Imran Khan's release, PTI's victory in elections

Web Desk
06:35 PM | 15 Feb, 2024
Rakhi Sawant tells how she plans to celebrate Imran Khan's release, PTI's victory in elections
Source: Instagram

Bollywood actress and dance sensation Rakhi Sawant created quite a stir with a significant announcement, confidently predicting the victory of PTI in the 2024 elections.

The revelation came during an interaction with the media at the launch of her latest music video, 'Baby Drama Queen,' held in Dubai. Rakhi Sawant, known for her candid expressions, not only criticized the imprisonment of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan but also boldly proclaimed his triumph in the upcoming Election of 2024.

Expressing her sentiments, Sawant conveyed her concern about Khan's incarceration during the media conversation. When asked about the potential release of the PTI founder, she surprised everyone with her response.

In a surprising twist, Rakhi declared, "Absolutely, the drama queen will not only visit Pakistan to meet him, especially upon his release from India but also undertake the Umrah pilgrimage once again to celebrate PTI's victory in the election, God willing."

There was an outpour of appreciation and praise from Khan's supporters in her comment section.

Rakhi Sawant's surprise entry into Aftab Iqbal’s show sparks social media frenzy

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk



