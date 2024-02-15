Shujaat meets Parvez Elahi in Adiala Jail

Chaudhry Shujaat, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Q), and his son Chaudhry Salik arrived at Adiala Jail to meet PTI leader Parvez Elahi.
According to media reports, Chaudhry Shujaat and Chaudhry Salik planned to meet former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Adiala Jail.
Parvez Elahi will receive a message of peace from Chaudhry Shujaat in Adiala Jail, along with an invitation to rejoin the PML-Q.
Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), after his party membership was terminated by PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in February last year.
He was arrested on June 1 last year in a corruption case related to embezzlement of development funds. Elahi has faced multiple arrests since then, including in cases of money laundering and alleged illegal appointments.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|282.5
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.82
|750.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.48
|733.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.