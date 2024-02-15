Search

Shujaat meets Parvez Elahi in Adiala Jail

15 Feb, 2024
Chaudhry Shujaat, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Q), and his son Chaudhry Salik arrived at Adiala Jail to meet PTI leader Parvez Elahi. 

According to media reports, Chaudhry Shujaat and Chaudhry Salik planned to meet former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Adiala Jail.

Parvez Elahi will receive a message of peace from Chaudhry Shujaat in Adiala Jail, along with an invitation to rejoin the PML-Q. 

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), after his party membership was terminated by PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in February last year.

He was arrested on June 1 last year in a corruption case related to embezzlement of development funds. Elahi has faced multiple arrests since then, including in cases of money laundering and alleged illegal appointments.

