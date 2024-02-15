PTI delegation led by Barrister Gohar to meet JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman tonight

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), is expected to meet a delegation from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Islamabad tonight.

According to media reports, the PTI leadership has been in touch with the JUI leadership and Maulana Fazlur Rehman is expected to receive a PTI delegation headed by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

On the other hand, PTI leader Asad Qaiser told reporters outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi that Imran Khan has assigned them the duty to speak to all political parties.

According to Asad Qaiser, they would get in touch with the nationalist parties, Jamaat-e-Islami, the Awami National Party, the JUI-F and other parties opposing electoral manipulation.