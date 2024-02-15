Saheefa Jabbar hits out at toxic beauty standards in latest Instagram post

When it comes to calling a spade a spade, nobody does it like Saheefa Jabbar. The Pakistani model and actress is known for speaking her mind on various issues, from her profession to societal problems.

In a recent take on beauty standards, Jabbar expressed her thoughts about the perfect look affecting both men and women.

The Beti actress recently took to Instagram Stories and expressed her discontentment with an article glorifying actor Khaqan Shahnawaz for his “perfect complexion and blue eyes.”

Jabbar explained her point of view in a paragraph about the European standards of beauty imposed on South Asian features.

“Living in a society that values conventional looks, I once watched an interview where a strikingly handsome guy spoke about the challenges he faced as an actor,” the Bhool actress began.

“He expressed frustration that people often attributed his success to his looks rather than acknowledging his acting skills, learning journey or personal growth.”

Explaining that Shahnawaz is more than just a handsome hunk, Jabbar said, “Similarly, my colleague, despite his good looks and privileged background, is more than just his appearance. Media outlets should be mindful of how they frame narratives and consider the multifaceted identities of individuals.”

The Log Kya Kahenge star then shared an Instagram reel about a man who underwent a limb-lengthening procedure after he gave in to social preferences for tallness, an action met with criticism.

“Conventional beauty norms and unrealistic body expectations. It is very, very important to call out these standards for what they are - harmful and unhealthy,” Jabbar added.