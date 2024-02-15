PSL Anthem 2024: Ali Zafar returns, but does Khul Ke Khel strike the right chord?

Pakistan Super League's 9th edition kicks off amidst buzzing anticipation and, as tradition dictates, a brand new anthem. This year, Ali Zafar returns as the PSL song crooner with "Khul Ke Khel," but the catchy beats and spirited lyrics haven't universally captivated fans.

While the anthem boasts over 750,000 YouTube views and trending status, its reception is far from harmonious. Some celebrate Zafar's comeback and praise the anthem's energy, finding it "growing on you with each listen." Others, however, express disappointment, deeming it unbearable and lamenting a lack of hype.

This PSL ANTHEM keep growing on years as listen 2 3 or more times.



Lyrics is good

Beat is nice

Aima entry and his commercial look add spice

All in all feel tu ha anthem me.



Keep listening i must say a job well done by @AliZafarsays and co.#KhulKeKhel

# — Muhammad Umair Ali (@Cricket_Deewane) February 14, 2024

Lmao imagine running a campaign for years to make a silly song and the other party agreeing to make half the country's population mad and running into a PR disaster to let you do it.



Only to come up with a song that sounds like it should have been released in 2001. https://t.co/o17QtnXIWZ — Aimun (@bluemagicboxes) February 14, 2024

There was already little hype of this PSL and they’ve killed any that remained with this what should’ve been a ghazal https://t.co/zER43cf1Re — Shayk🪁🌳🚉🚴🏽🏙🏎 (@shaykshack) February 14, 2024

Criticism ranges from questioning the lyrics' relevance to the PSL to comparison with Zafar's earlier works. Some feel the video and song lack a true "PSL anthem" vibe, comparing it more to a generic movie song.

What is this shit?

Niether the video nor the lyrics representing, that it's the PSL Anthem.

Sounds more like some movie song. https://t.co/LKBPLrffsT — Ramiz (@Ramiz_Hasan) February 14, 2024

Words can’t describe this banger but numbers can 0.5/10 https://t.co/Wy2tONrBC9 — Taimoor Abbasi (@FracturedMalang) February 14, 2024

PSL 9 will begin on 17 February 2024 at the PCB’s headquarters in Lahore, with two-time winners and defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions of Islamabad United. The marquee event will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – with the final of the six-team tournament taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on 18 March.