PSL Anthem 2024: Ali Zafar returns, but does Khul Ke Khel strike the right chord?

Web Desk
09:11 PM | 15 Feb, 2024
PSL Anthem 2024: Ali Zafar returns, but does Khul Ke Khel strike the right chord?
Source: Youtube

Pakistan Super League's 9th edition kicks off amidst buzzing anticipation and, as tradition dictates, a brand new anthem. This year, Ali Zafar returns as the PSL song crooner with "Khul Ke Khel," but the catchy beats and spirited lyrics haven't universally captivated fans.

While the anthem boasts over 750,000 YouTube views and trending status, its reception is far from harmonious. Some celebrate Zafar's comeback and praise the anthem's energy, finding it "growing on you with each listen." Others, however, express disappointment, deeming it unbearable and lamenting a lack of hype.

Criticism ranges from questioning the lyrics' relevance to the PSL to comparison with Zafar's earlier works. Some feel the video and song lack a true "PSL anthem" vibe, comparing it more to a generic movie song.

PSL 9 will begin on 17 February 2024 at the PCB’s headquarters in Lahore, with two-time winners and defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions of Islamabad United. The marquee event will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – with the final of the six-team tournament taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on 18 March.

