PSL Anthem 2024: Ali Zafar returns, but does Khul Ke Khel strike the right chord?

Pakistan Super League's 9th edition kicks off amidst buzzing anticipation and, as tradition dictates, a brand new anthem. This year, Ali Zafar returns as the PSL song crooner with "Khul Ke Khel," but the catchy beats and spirited lyrics haven't universally captivated fans.
While the anthem boasts over 750,000 YouTube views and trending status, its reception is far from harmonious. Some celebrate Zafar's comeback and praise the anthem's energy, finding it "growing on you with each listen." Others, however, express disappointment, deeming it unbearable and lamenting a lack of hype.
This PSL ANTHEM keep growing on years as listen 2 3 or more times.— Muhammad Umair Ali (@Cricket_Deewane) February 14, 2024
Lyrics is good
Beat is nice
Aima entry and his commercial look add spice
All in all feel tu ha anthem me.
Keep listening i must say a job well done by @AliZafarsays and co.#KhulKeKhel
#
Lmao imagine running a campaign for years to make a silly song and the other party agreeing to make half the country's population mad and running into a PR disaster to let you do it.— Aimun (@bluemagicboxes) February 14, 2024
Only to come up with a song that sounds like it should have been released in 2001. https://t.co/o17QtnXIWZ
There was already little hype of this PSL and they’ve killed any that remained with this what should’ve been a ghazal https://t.co/zER43cf1Re— Shayk🪁🌳🚉🚴🏽🏙🏎 (@shaykshack) February 14, 2024
Criticism ranges from questioning the lyrics' relevance to the PSL to comparison with Zafar's earlier works. Some feel the video and song lack a true "PSL anthem" vibe, comparing it more to a generic movie song.
What is this shit?— Ramiz (@Ramiz_Hasan) February 14, 2024
Niether the video nor the lyrics representing, that it's the PSL Anthem.
Sounds more like some movie song. https://t.co/LKBPLrffsT
Words can’t describe this banger but numbers can 0.5/10 https://t.co/Wy2tONrBC9— Taimoor Abbasi (@FracturedMalang) February 14, 2024
PSL 9 will begin on 17 February 2024 at the PCB’s headquarters in Lahore, with two-time winners and defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions of Islamabad United. The marquee event will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – with the final of the six-team tournament taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on 18 March.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|282.5
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.82
|750.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.48
|733.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.