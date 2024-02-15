Ameesha Patel plans to fly to Dubai to support Imran Abbas’ upcoming film

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas and Bollywood's Ameesha Patel have once again captured attention with their heartwarming cross-border friendship. As Abbas gears up for his Indian Punjabi film debut, "Jee Way Sohnia Ji," with Simi Chahal, Patel has extended her support in a sweet video message.
Patel, expressing her excitement, announced her plans to travel to Dubai for the film's release, highlighting her belief in Abbas's talent. "He portrays romantic roles with such soulfulness," she remarked, further complimenting the film itself.
Abbas, touched by Patel's gesture, reciprocated the love on his Instagram, writing "Love you my dear" within the video and thanking her in the caption for her unwavering support.
This display of camaraderie isn't new for the duo. Fans first noticed their connection in 2022, when they went viral due to a playful dance video and joint Instagram Live session. While rumours swirled, both actors clarified their relationship as a strong friendship built on mutual appreciation.
Under the visionary direction of Thaparr, "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee" prepares to tug at heartstrings with its poignant exploration of love's unyielding power, transcending the political barriers that divide. The forbidden romance between a Pakistani boy and an Indian girl, played by Abbas and Chahal, becomes a potent metaphor for the yearning for unity between two Punjabs, two cultures.
Beyond the captivating lead pair, the film boasts a seasoned ensemble cast. Renowned Pollywood actors like Mintu Kapa and Udaya Vakati lend their talents, amplifying the film's narrative depth and cultural richness. Get ready to be swept away as "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee" premieres on February 16th, 2024, marking a potential milestone in cross-border storytelling.
