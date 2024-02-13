Search

Imran Abbas tells why he's doing Indian films instead of Pakistanis

Imran Abbas
Pakistani actor Imran Abbas recently sat down to talk about his debut in the Indian Punjabi cinema. He also shared his opinion about films being produced in Pakistan.

Speaking to Adnan Faisal, Abbas shared details of his upcoming Punjabi film Jee Ve Sohneya Jee in which he is starring opposite Punjabi actress Simi Chahal. The actors will be seen in lead roles. The rom-com boasts a stellar cast. Besides Abbas and Chahal, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Mintu Kapa, Udaya Vakati, Brian Shaw, Aman Bal and Swaraj Sandhu. 

Speaking about his Punjabi accent, Abbas said, “I had to take so many classes where I was taught that you pronounce a certain word like this, not that.”

“If you slip up even a bit, it's a problem,” he added. “When this film was offered, I took classes for about a month-and-a-half - every day, without a fail,” the Creature 3D star said, and revealed that his teacher was from Chandigarh. 

Sharing that acclaimed Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has recorded a track for the film, Abbas said that Aslam is lending his voice to an Indian film after a long time.

“After a long time, Atif has sung for the Indian industry, and he has sung beautifully,” the Khuda Aur Mohabbat star said, adding that other Pakistani stars, including Anam Tanveer and Sajid Hasan, would be making guest appearances.

The host then asked Abbas a question relating to his film career in Pakistan. Faisal asked Abbas why doesn't he venture into the Pakistani film industry and the actor replied, “Ask Pakistani film producers and directors. Maybe they don't think I'm capable enough.”

When the host said he assumed that Abbas doesn't want to do Pakistani films, Abbas said, “It's not a matter of what I do or don't want to do. I want to do a good film, wherever it may be from.”

“We make good films here and will continue to do so. But at that time, the films I chose had good subjects according to me. You learn from your experiences. Now, if I get a good film, I'll do it if it excites me, regardless of where it is made,” he added.

The host then asked the star if he would work in a Pakistani film. “Absolutely, why not? It's my country. I prefer Pakistani films to all others," the actor said.

Abbas described Jee Ve Sohneya Jee as a "love story between the two nations" where the lead couple has to play many tricks, assuming that the other side will not be as accepting as the couple hopes. 

The film is scheduled to release on 23rd February 2024, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.



