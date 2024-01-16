Search

Is Imran Abbas a trained pilot?

Noor Fatima
12:20 PM | 16 Jan, 2024
Imran Abbas
Source: Imran Abbas (Instagram)

Acclaimed Pakistani actor, Imran Abbas, made a big revelation while sharing his passion for flying, in a recent podcast.

In response to a question, the Creature 3D star revealed that he is actually a trained pilot who took flying lessons to fly airplanes inspired by Hollywood actor Tom Cruise. 

Abbas has previously starred in the role of a pilot in the music video Sher Dil Shaheen.

Revealing details about flying, Abbas said that training sessions are time consuming, and that one has to go through many learning stages, but once you've become an expert, flying becomes addictive.

But why did the Umrao Jaan Ada star pursue acting? Abbas revealed that he easily gets tired of things, that's why he didn't take it up as a full-time profession. 

“I like to try new things very much so I chose showbiz industry, and I'm happy and satisfied in my career,” he added.

On the acting front, Abbas was recently seen in Koi Chand Rakh, Darr Khuda Say, Jo Tu Chahey, Thora Sa Haq, Amanat, Ehraam-e-Junoon, and Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.

Facebook Comments

