Arslan Ash advances winning streak with latest triumph at Tekken World Tour Finals 2023

Pakistan's gaming sensation, Arslan Ash Siddique, holds his reign as a global force in Tekken series as he secured another victory at Tekken World Tour Finals 2023 (TWT 23).
The international event was held in New Orleans on Sunday where Arslan bagged another triumph, in a perfect show of prowess by defeating CherryBerryMango (CBM) 3-1.
Having a number of titles under his belt, the Lahore-based gamer kicked off the campaign with resounding 2-1 victory over LowHigh, and advanced to next round.
He then faced his toughest challenge against Ulsan, and contested five-game battle with scores of 3-2.
In the final showdown, Arslan comfortably sealed 3-1 victory, adding another feather in his cap.
He earlier bagged Evo Japan and Evo Vegas, and solidified his status as a four-time EVO champion by clinching title in Las Vegas. Remarkably, the Pakistani gamer became the only player to secure the prestigious EVO title four times, achieving this feat both in 2019 and 2023.
He earlier received the Best E-Player of 2019 award from ESPN while his feats extended beyond EVO, as Tekken Prodigy was named CEO 2021 Champion and the winner of the 2022 Combo Breaker Tekken 7 tournament.
Pakistani currency continues its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro comes down at 303.5 for buying and 306 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|303.5
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|746.24
|754.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.2
|41.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.4
|919.4
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.8
|736.8
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.12
|331.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a rise of Rs450, reaching Rs217,900, as opposed to its last trading day value of Rs217,450.
Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs386, reaching Rs186,814 from Rs186,428.
The prices for 10 grams of 22 karat gold also experienced an upward shift, reaching Rs171,246 from Rs170,893, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.
Contrastingly, the prices for silver remained unchanged, with the cost per tola and ten grams remaining steady at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.
In the international market, the price of gold increased by $7, rising to $2,075 from $2,068, as reported by the Association.
