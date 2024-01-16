Arslan Ash advances winning streak with latest triumph at Tekken World Tour Finals 2023

Pakistan's gaming sensation, Arslan Ash Siddique, holds his reign as a global force in Tekken series as he secured another victory at Tekken World Tour Finals 2023 (TWT 23).

The international event was held in New Orleans on Sunday where Arslan bagged another triumph, in a perfect show of prowess by defeating CherryBerryMango (CBM) 3-1.

Having a number of titles under his belt, the Lahore-based gamer kicked off the campaign with resounding 2-1 victory over LowHigh, and advanced to next round.

He then faced his toughest challenge against Ulsan, and contested five-game battle with scores of 3-2.

In the final showdown, Arslan comfortably sealed 3-1 victory, adding another feather in his cap.

He earlier bagged Evo Japan and Evo Vegas, and solidified his status as a four-time EVO champion by clinching title in Las Vegas. Remarkably, the Pakistani gamer became the only player to secure the prestigious EVO title four times, achieving this feat both in 2019 and 2023.

He earlier received the Best E-Player of 2019 award from ESPN while his feats extended beyond EVO, as Tekken Prodigy was named CEO 2021 Champion and the winner of the 2022 Combo Breaker Tekken 7 tournament.