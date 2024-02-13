Shiraz Uppal's son Haadi ties the knot in Birmingham

The son of Pakistani music maestro Shiraz Uppal, Haadi Uppal, has started a new chapter in his life as he tied the knot today.
The matrimonial union, which took place in Birmingham, United Kingdom, was announced by the Mann Ja Ve singer through his Instagram story section.
Uppal, who is an acclaimed singer, songwriter, and music producer, enjoys hundreds of thousands of followers on the picture sharing app.
Following in his father's footsteps, Haadi also ventured into the music industry and released a number of music tracks including Kaafir, Deewangi, Gallan, Tu Hai Kaafi, Te Quiero, Cheti Aa, and Mandhaniya to name a few.
The Instagram story shared by the Saiyan Ve crooner saw the couple, Haadi and Tehreem, posing with the groom's parents.
Uppal looked ecstatic on witnessing his handsome son embark on a new journey in life.
The bride and groom ditched the trendy pastels and opted for a more traditional looks by going for red and orange shades for their wedding attire. Haadi looked dapper in his sequin sherwani while the bride exuded regalia with her orange-red lehenga.
The Cheti Aa singer, Hadi, previously got engaged in September 2023, and introduced his fanbase to his fiancée at the time, Tehreem.
In an Instagram post, Haadi shared a picture with his fiancee and wrote, “Personal terms have been agreed upon. Inshallah, a lifelong contract will be signed.”
Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.09
|759.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.49
|39.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.65
|41.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.92
|924.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.28
|742.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.46
|78.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.85
|326.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
