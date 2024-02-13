Search

ad
Lifestyle

WATCH — Abrar-ul-Haq's new song 'Rano From Chandigarh' is winning hearts on YouTube

Noor Fatima
11:56 PM | 13 Feb, 2024
Abrar ul Haq
Source: Abrar Ul Haq (Instagram)

After his debut album Billo De Ghar (1995) sold over 40.3 million copies worldwide, Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq became a household name and never looked back. This time, the "King of Pakistani pop" is back with another Punjabi banger.

Rano From Chandigarh, which serves as Abrar's latest music track, has already amassed hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. With its classic Punjabi beats and the Sohni Surat singer's energetic voice, the song is set to become a hit.

The music video features the Nach Punjaban famed singer's nephew and the evergreen actress Iman Ali.

The singer was reportedly given 2 to 3 options between the star of the music video out of which the Bol famed actress was finally selected owing to her versatility and acting skills. Abrar reportedly lauded Ali for her impeccable acting skills and added that “she is a capable and serious artist.”

Ali previously starred in the music video of Sanoon Tere Naal from Abrar's album Main Gudi Aap Chalawan Ga.

In response to the question stating, “Will Rano also be portrayed as a typical traditional playful Punjabi girl?” director Asad Mumtaz replied that typecasting lead roles in music video with stereotypical portrayals became old fashioned and that his music video will be “set in a different space with a different story.” 

On the musical front, Abrar released his album Billo Returns Aithay Rakh in 2016. Paar with Bohemia, Chamkeeli, Billo, Bhabhi, and Ballay Ballay are among his hit songs in recent years.

Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq bows out of elections 2024, urges public to vote

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:56 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Abrar-ul-Haq's new song 'Rano From Chandigarh' is winning ...

11:34 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Shiraz Uppal's son Haadi ties the knot in Birmingham

11:15 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Inside Hania Aamir's 27th birthday bash

10:58 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Imran Abbas tells why he's doing Indian films instead of Pakistanis

09:05 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Hira Mani serenades crowd at MQM Jalsa with 'Ja Tujhe Maaf ...

06:14 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Celebrate Summers with GulAhmed's Vibrant Lawn Collection 2024 - ...

Lifestyle

05:19 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Arisha Razi Khan ties the knot, sets dance floor on fire

05:50 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

Inside Hania Aamir’s star-studded pre-birthday bash

10:59 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

'Dua-e-Khair' adds to pre-wedding festivities as Jannat Mirza’s ...

01:05 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Hania Aamir turns 27, calls Indian rapper Badshah “partner in ...

09:02 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

Osman Khalid Butt turns 38, celebs pour in wishes

03:38 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Mommy to be? Mahira Khan sparks pregnancy rumors

Advertisement

Latest

12:25 AM | 14 Feb, 2024

Old coalition partners join hands to form new unity govt in Pakistan

Gold & Silver Rate

02:37 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 13 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.65 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.09 759.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.49 39.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.65 41.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 915.92 924.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.21 59.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 734.28 742.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.46 78.16
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 323.85 326.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 13th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: