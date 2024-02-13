WATCH — Abrar-ul-Haq's new song 'Rano From Chandigarh' is winning hearts on YouTube

After his debut album Billo De Ghar (1995) sold over 40.3 million copies worldwide, Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq became a household name and never looked back. This time, the "King of Pakistani pop" is back with another Punjabi banger.
Rano From Chandigarh, which serves as Abrar's latest music track, has already amassed hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. With its classic Punjabi beats and the Sohni Surat singer's energetic voice, the song is set to become a hit.
The music video features the Nach Punjaban famed singer's nephew and the evergreen actress Iman Ali.
The singer was reportedly given 2 to 3 options between the star of the music video out of which the Bol famed actress was finally selected owing to her versatility and acting skills. Abrar reportedly lauded Ali for her impeccable acting skills and added that “she is a capable and serious artist.”
Ali previously starred in the music video of Sanoon Tere Naal from Abrar's album Main Gudi Aap Chalawan Ga.
In response to the question stating, “Will Rano also be portrayed as a typical traditional playful Punjabi girl?” director Asad Mumtaz replied that typecasting lead roles in music video with stereotypical portrayals became old fashioned and that his music video will be “set in a different space with a different story.”
On the musical front, Abrar released his album Billo Returns Aithay Rakh in 2016. Paar with Bohemia, Chamkeeli, Billo, Bhabhi, and Ballay Ballay are among his hit songs in recent years.
Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.09
|759.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.49
|39.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.65
|41.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.92
|924.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.28
|742.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.46
|78.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.85
|326.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
