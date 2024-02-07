Search

Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq bows out of elections 2024, urges public to vote

Web Desk
11:14 PM | 7 Feb, 2024
Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq bows out of elections 2024, urges public to vote
Source: Abrar Ul Haq (Instagram)

In a surprising turn of events, popular Pakistani singer and politician Abrarul Haq has announced his withdrawal from the general elections scheduled for February 8th, 2024.

Despite recently severing ties with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Haq revealed on Twitter his inability to meet the deadline for withdrawing his nomination papers.

He stressed the importance of every single vote in shaping the nation's future and urged the public to actively participate in the democratic process by exercising their right to vote. He reminded citizens that polling stations will be open nationwide from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM on election day.

Haq left the PTI party in May 2023 after violent events in the country led to protests and worries about safety. Many other party members also left then.

The arrest of PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan ignited nationwide protests, prompting many party members, including Haq, to re-evaluate their affiliations. Haq, known for his philanthropic work with the children of martyrs and his background in politics and the military, cited a lack of shared purpose as the reason for his departure from PTI. 

