"Vote On!" Pakistani celebrities stress responsible voting on February 8th

As Pakistan gears up for its crucial general elections on February 8th, prominent figures from the entertainment industry are urging citizens to exercise their right to vote and shape the nation's future.

Leading the charge is veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui, who emphasizes the importance of February 8th as a "pivotal day for the entire nation." He reminds citizens that voting is not just a right, but a responsibility, stating, "The power to bring change in the country is in our hands." He stresses that choosing not to vote is effectively surrendering the right to complain later.

Shaista Lodhi and Aiman Khan also echoed these statements.

Popular actresses Maya Ali, Ayeza Khan and Dananeer Mobeen emphasized the importance of using one's vote wisely on their Instagarm stories.

Veteran actress Hina Khawaja Bayat goes a step further, sharing informative videos on how to vote on Instagram. By simplifying the voting process, she removes potential barriers and empowers citizens to participate with confidence.

Osman Khalid Butt also took to his Twitter to guide the beginners on how to vote.

There might be many first-time voters at your polling station. Please be vigilant and help out anyone who might not know the process.

Polling starts at 8 am till 5 pm so make sure you reach on time. https://t.co/GfpvtzhLaL — Osman Khalid Butt 🇵🇸 (@aClockworkObi) February 7, 2024

Don’t forget to bring your original ID card to your polling station tomorrow.



Remember that any mark or tear other than where you’ve stamped will render your vote invalid, so handle your ballot paper with care. — Osman Khalid Butt 🇵🇸 (@aClockworkObi) February 7, 2024

In case you haven’t already, message 8300 with your CNIC to get details on your constituency and your polling station.

Make your voice count.

Vote. — Osman Khalid Butt 🇵🇸 (@aClockworkObi) February 2, 2024

With the general elections drawing near, the message from Pakistan's showbiz industry is clear: your vote matters. Don't let your voice go unheard - vote on February 8th!