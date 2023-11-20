Pakistani celebs react to Australia's triumph over India in World Cup final

In a fiery cricket spectacle, Australia faced off against India in an epic World Cup confrontation. The crowd's thunderous cheers mirrored the fierce competition on the field, with both teams displaying their cricketing finesse. Moments of high tension, dazzling boundaries, and tactical genius had fans gripping the edges of their seats. Nevertheless, as the dust settled, Australia secured their sixth triumph in the World Cup 2023, shattering the hopes of millions worldwide.

Celebrities from across the globe extended their congratulations to the winners and lauded India's team for their outstanding performance. Our very own luminaries from Lollywood were quick to join in the acclaim.

Popular singer, Asim Azhar took to his Twitter handle and wrote "Wow. Aaj yakeen hogaya hai that there is nothing more clutch in this world than the ‘Aussie clutch’. Congratulations Australia on winning the ODI Cricket World Cup for the 6th time! and all hearts to the Indian cricket team..what a tournament they had but just one day makes the difference. #AUSvIND #worldcupfinal #CWC23"

Actor Haroon Shahid wrote "Australia wins India's World Cup! What a great cricketing nation they are #INDvsAUSfinal"

Ahmed Ali Butt, Bilal Qureshi and Umer Alam also posted similar sentiments on their Instagram stories. Some even had quite cheeky responses towards the Indian cricket team.

Last but certainly not least, Khalil Ur Rehman added a lighthearted touch by offering a playful suggestion to the Indian team, Team India, reach Pakistan on the first flight, embrace our players, and cry your heart out. You won't find a better shoulder to cry on than theirs."

