Pakistani celebs react to Australia's triumph over India in World Cup final

In a fiery cricket spectacle, Australia faced off against India in an epic World Cup confrontation. The crowd's thunderous cheers mirrored the fierce competition on the field, with both teams displaying their cricketing finesse. Moments of high tension, dazzling boundaries, and tactical genius had fans gripping the edges of their seats. Nevertheless, as the dust settled, Australia secured their sixth triumph in the World Cup 2023, shattering the hopes of millions worldwide.
Celebrities from across the globe extended their congratulations to the winners and lauded India's team for their outstanding performance. Our very own luminaries from Lollywood were quick to join in the acclaim.
Popular singer, Asim Azhar took to his Twitter handle and wrote "Wow. Aaj yakeen hogaya hai that there is nothing more clutch in this world than the ‘Aussie clutch’. Congratulations Australia on winning the ODI Cricket World Cup for the 6th time! and all hearts to the Indian cricket team..what a tournament they had but just one day makes the difference. #AUSvIND #worldcupfinal #CWC23"
Wow. Aaj yakeen hogaya hai that there is nothing more clutch in this world than the ‘Aussie clutch’. Congratulations Australia on winning the ODI Cricket World Cup for the 6th time! 👏🏽 and all hearts to the Indian cricket team..what a tournament they had but just one day makes…— Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) November 19, 2023
Actor Haroon Shahid wrote "Australia wins India's World Cup! What a great cricketing nation they are #INDvsAUSfinal"
Australia wins India's World Cup! What a great cricketing nation they are 🇦🇺 #INDvsAUSfinal— Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) November 19, 2023
Ahmed Ali Butt, Bilal Qureshi and Umer Alam also posted similar sentiments on their Instagram stories. Some even had quite cheeky responses towards the Indian cricket team.
Last but certainly not least, Khalil Ur Rehman added a lighthearted touch by offering a playful suggestion to the Indian team, Team India, reach Pakistan on the first flight, embrace our players, and cry your heart out. You won't find a better shoulder to cry on than theirs."
ٹیم انڈیا— Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar (@KrqOfficial) November 19, 2023
پہلی فلائیٹ سے پاکستان پہنچو اور ہمارے پلئیرز کے گلے لگ کر جی بھر کے رو لو
ان سے اچھا غمگسار نہیں ملے گا
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/20-Nov-2023/how-match-prize-money-australia-has-won-in-world-cup-2023
Pakistani rupee remained largely stable in open market as trading started on Monday.
In the early hours of trading, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.
Euro was recorded at 306 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.2
|290.35
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.5
|80.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.33
|774.33
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.91
|42.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.16
|943.16
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.45
|62.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.42
|756.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.1
|79.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.15
|27.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.36
|326.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold prices remained largely stable on Monday, with the per tola rate at Rs216,000.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold per tola in Pakistan stands at Rs216,000 while 10 grams of 24-karat precious metal is available at Rs185,185.
Price of 22-karat gold is currently priced at Rs169,753, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs187,950 and 18k gold rate for single tola is Rs161,100.
In global market, the bullion hovers at $1,981 per ounce with upward trajectory.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.