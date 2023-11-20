Suzuki Cultus latest price in November 2023 in Pakistan

Suzuki Cultus, the famous hatchback introduced by country's oldest car assembler, has gone through several facelifts and generations, but the car still holds healthy share in local market.
Suzuki Cultus is known for most selling variants of Japanese automobile giant. The third-generation of Suzuki Cultus was rolled out six years back. The second generation Cultus remained in production in Pakistan until late 2016, and nowadays the third generation is being sold.
The three-cylinder 998cc vehicle is equipped with Progressive Technology that fits the modern world. It is equipped with Auto Gear Shift, the aerodynamic exterior combined with the power of K Series engine offers smooth drive.
Suzuki Cultus variants in Pakistan
Suzuki Cultus is available in three variants in Pakistan, with VXR, and VXL being lowest models while top of line AGS is loaded with all features.
Suzuki Cultus Colors in Pakistan
The colours available in the hatchback include solid white, graphite grey, cerulean blue, pearl black and silky silver.
Suzuki Cultus Fuel Average
Suzuki Cultus has mileage of 14 km per litre in the city and 18 km/l on the long route.
Exterior
The stylish design and trendier look combines with the aerodynamic shape make Cultus a more vibrant choice in its class.
Interior
The Cultus is head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to interior space and comfort. With luggage space that’s larger than ever before, there is no need to worry about what to bring. The high seating positioning and expanded visibility increase the sense of freedom.
Suzuki Cultus Price in Pakistan 2023
The company has revised the price of the five-door vehicle for several times this year.
However, Honda, Toyota and almost all other car manufacturers in Pakistan reduced their car prices last month but Suzuki kept its automobile pricing the same.
The oldest carmaker has not updated their rate list yet.
The base variant Suzuki Cultus VXR stands at Rs3,718,000 while mid-variant VXL is available at Rs4,084,000 and top-of-the-line AGS currently at Rs4,366,000.
Pakistani rupee remained largely stable in open market as trading started on Monday.
In the early hours of trading, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.
Euro was recorded at 306 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.2
|290.35
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.5
|80.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.33
|774.33
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.91
|42.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.16
|943.16
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.45
|62.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.42
|756.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.1
|79.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.15
|27.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.36
|326.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold prices remained largely stable on Monday, with the per tola rate at Rs216,000.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold per tola in Pakistan stands at Rs216,000 while 10 grams of 24-karat precious metal is available at Rs185,185.
Price of 22-karat gold is currently priced at Rs169,753, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs187,950 and 18k gold rate for single tola is Rs161,100.
In global market, the bullion hovers at $1,981 per ounce with upward trajectory.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.