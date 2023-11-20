Search

Suzuki Cultus latest price in November 2023 in Pakistan

09:40 PM | 20 Nov, 2023
Suzuki Cultus latest price in November 2023 in Pakistan
Source: Pak Suzuki

Suzuki Cultus, the famous hatchback introduced by country's oldest car assembler, has gone through several facelifts and generations, but the car still holds healthy share in local market.

Suzuki Cultus is known for most selling variants of Japanese automobile giant. The third-generation of Suzuki Cultus was rolled out six years back. The second generation Cultus remained in production in Pakistan until late 2016, and nowadays the third generation is being sold.

The three-cylinder 998cc vehicle is equipped with Progressive Technology that fits the modern world. It is equipped with Auto Gear Shift, the aerodynamic exterior combined with the power of K Series engine offers smooth drive.

Suzuki Cultus variants in Pakistan

Suzuki Cultus is available in three variants in Pakistan, with VXR, and VXL being lowest models while top of line AGS is loaded with all features.

Suzuki Cultus Colors in Pakistan

The colours available in the hatchback include solid white, graphite grey, cerulean blue, pearl black and silky silver.

Suzuki Cultus Fuel Average

Suzuki Cultus has mileage of 14 km per litre in the city and 18 km/l on the long route.

Exterior

The stylish design and trendier look combines with the aerodynamic shape make Cultus a more vibrant choice in its class.

Interior

The Cultus is head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to interior space and comfort. With luggage space that’s larger than ever before, there is no need to worry about what to bring. The high seating positioning and expanded visibility increase the sense of freedom.

Suzuki Cultus Price in Pakistan 2023

The company has revised the price of the five-door vehicle for several times this year.

However, Honda, Toyota and almost all other car manufacturers in Pakistan reduced their car prices last month but Suzuki kept its automobile pricing the same. 

The oldest carmaker has not updated their rate list yet.

The base variant Suzuki Cultus VXR stands at Rs3,718,000 while mid-variant VXL is available at Rs4,084,000 and top-of-the-line AGS currently at Rs4,366,000.

