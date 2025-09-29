Good News for Taxpayers as Discount announced before Sept 30 deadline

LAHORE – Excise Department on Monday announced that taxpayers can avail five percent discount on property tax payments until September 30.

According to Director General Excise Umar Sher Chatha, excise offices and designated bank counters will remain open till 9pm daily to facilitate citizens in making timely payments.

DG urged taxpayers to take advantage of the relief by depositing their dues before the deadline, adding that timely payment of taxes plays a vital role in the province’s development.

Earlier today, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has firmly denied rumors about extending the income tax return filing deadline for the tax year 2025, confirming that September 30 remains the final date. In a statement issued on Monday, the FBR said it had noticed false reports circulating in the media regarding an extension.

“Such claims are misleading and baseless,” FBR clarified, adding that most taxpayers live in areas unaffected by floods and have had sufficient time to file returns. The authority also rejected claims of technical issues with the IRIS system, saying it is working smoothly and that taxpayers can file through the newly simplified return form without difficulty.

FBR further cautioned that missing the deadline would result in a late-filer status and penalties under the law. It advised all taxpayers to submit accurate returns before September 30, 2025, to avoid legal consequences. However, in cases of extreme hardship, a 15-day extension may be granted, provided taxes are paid by the deadline and approval is obtained from the relevant committee.