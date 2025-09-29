Gilani highlights civil service’s vital role in national development

ISLAMABAD – Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani warmly welcomed the participants of the 38th Senior Management Course during their inland study tour to the President House, Islamabad.

He emphasized the crucial role of the civil service in ensuring the functionality, integrity, and continuity of the state, noting that reaching senior management ranks reflects years of dedication, discipline, and public service.

Highlighting the importance of the study tour, Mr. Gilani said it provides valuable exposure to the functioning of government and parliamentary institutions across diverse administrative and socio-economic settings.

Drawing on his experience as former Prime Minister, he praised the commitment and efficiency of Pakistan’s civil servants, stressing their key role in turning policy into action. He cited his efforts to strengthen institutional capacity, transparency, and efficiency in the Senate Secretariat, particularly through the introduction of e-governance and artificial intelligence in parliamentary processes.

Mr. Gilani commended administrative officers for their service during recent flood relief operations, especially in South Punjab, noting that such natural disasters test the resilience of state institutions. He called for a service-oriented governance model to address growing climate risks, emphasizing that climate action requires collective coordination across federal, provincial, and community levels.

He urged senior managers to embrace collaboration, innovation, and humility, reminding them that no ministry or department can achieve national development goals alone. Participants were encouraged to apply their learning to deliver measurable impact aligned with national priorities and inclusive, people-centered development.

Concluding the session, Acting President Gilani assured the participants of Parliament’s commitment to working with reform-driven and efficient officers to meet the aspirations of the people. “May you serve with integrity, vision, and honest dedication to Pakistan,” he said. The event ended with an interactive discussion focused on transparent, accountable, and effective governance.