Search

Business

Comparison between Suzuki Alto vs. Suzuki Cultus: Fuel Tank Capacity and Mileage

Web Desk
09:11 PM | 8 Oct, 2023
Comparison between Suzuki Alto vs. Suzuki Cultus: Fuel Tank Capacity and Mileage

There are many things to think about when buying a car, but gasoline fuel tank capacity and fuel efficiency are essential. Here we will do a detailed compare in fuel tank capacity and mileage of the Suzuki Cultus and Suzuki Alto 

Fuel Tank 

The Suzuki Cultus is a subcompact automobile with a 1000cc engine that is particularly well-liked. Cultus has a fuel tank capacity of 35 L. VXL, VXR, and AGS are the three available variants. The fuel tank capacity is the same for all three.

Mileage

The Suzuki Cultus can provide you with an incredible fuel economy on both city streets and motorways. Suzuki Cultus's Fuel Average is 16 KM/L in the city and 18 KM/L on the highway. Keep in mind that the 1000cc engine in the Cultus uses more petrol but produces more power. Even still, that is excellent mileage for a small car.

Fuel Tank

Another subcompact vehicle with excellent fuel economy is the Suzuki Alto. The Suzuki Alto's gasoline tank has a 27 L capacity. Despite having a smaller fuel tank than the Suzuki Cultus, the fuel economy is higher. 

Mileage

The 658cc engine in the Suzuki Alto can deliver 18 KM/L in the city and 22 KM/L on the highway. 

Comparison Between Suzuki Cultus vs.Suzuki Alto

Suzuki Cultus Suzuki Alto
Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L 27 L
Mileage in City 16 KM/L 18 KM/L
Mileage on Highways 18 KM/L 22 KM/L
Range 560 – 630 KM/L 486 – 594 KM/L

What's better, Suzuki Alto or Suzuki Cultus?

Let's say you want to buy a cheap vehicle. In such situation, the Suzuki Alto is a superior choice because it's not only inexpensive, but it also offers higher fuel economy, making it an economical daily vehicle.

However, if you have a larger budget, you should consider the Suzuki Cultus because it has more sophisticated equipment, a potent engine, and a more robust construction. Additionally, there is a sizable price difference between the two, so the choice ultimately comes down to the customers' budget.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

10:50 PM | 8 Oct, 2023

Suzuki GD110S latest price and Installment Plans October 2023

11:39 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

How much is the total debt of Pakistan and how much do you owe as a ...

08:18 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

Suzuki bikes latest prices in October 2023 in Pakistan

06:39 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

HBL & J.P. Morgan enter into an agreement for secure, and ...

08:50 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

AirSial is conducting walk-in interviews for new job openings | ...

06:58 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan October 2023

Advertisement

Latest

10:50 PM | 8 Oct, 2023

Suzuki GD110S latest price and Installment Plans October 2023

Horoscope

08:52 AM | 8 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 8, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 8, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 8, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 282.4
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75
Australian Dollar AUD 178.2 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.62
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 8, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,600 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 167,700.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 8 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Karachi PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Islamabad PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Peshawar PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Quetta PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Sialkot PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Attock PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Gujranwala PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Jehlum PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Multan PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Bahawalpur PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Gujrat PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Nawabshah PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Chakwal PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Hyderabad PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Nowshehra PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Sargodha PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Faisalabad PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Mirpur PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: