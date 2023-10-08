Comparison between Suzuki Alto vs. Suzuki Cultus: Fuel Tank Capacity and Mileage

There are many things to think about when buying a car, but gasoline fuel tank capacity and fuel efficiency are essential. Here we will do a detailed compare in fuel tank capacity and mileage of the Suzuki Cultus and Suzuki Alto
Fuel Tank
The Suzuki Cultus is a subcompact automobile with a 1000cc engine that is particularly well-liked. Cultus has a fuel tank capacity of 35 L. VXL, VXR, and AGS are the three available variants. The fuel tank capacity is the same for all three.
Mileage
The Suzuki Cultus can provide you with an incredible fuel economy on both city streets and motorways. Suzuki Cultus's Fuel Average is 16 KM/L in the city and 18 KM/L on the highway. Keep in mind that the 1000cc engine in the Cultus uses more petrol but produces more power. Even still, that is excellent mileage for a small car.
Fuel Tank
Another subcompact vehicle with excellent fuel economy is the Suzuki Alto. The Suzuki Alto's gasoline tank has a 27 L capacity. Despite having a smaller fuel tank than the Suzuki Cultus, the fuel economy is higher.
Mileage
The 658cc engine in the Suzuki Alto can deliver 18 KM/L in the city and 22 KM/L on the highway.
Comparison Between Suzuki Cultus vs.Suzuki Alto
|Suzuki Cultus
|Suzuki Alto
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|27 L
|Mileage in City
|16 KM/L
|18 KM/L
|Mileage on Highways
|18 KM/L
|22 KM/L
|Range
|560 – 630 KM/L
|486 – 594 KM/L
What's better, Suzuki Alto or Suzuki Cultus?
Let's say you want to buy a cheap vehicle. In such situation, the Suzuki Alto is a superior choice because it's not only inexpensive, but it also offers higher fuel economy, making it an economical daily vehicle.
However, if you have a larger budget, you should consider the Suzuki Cultus because it has more sophisticated equipment, a potent engine, and a more robust construction. Additionally, there is a sizable price difference between the two, so the choice ultimately comes down to the customers' budget.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 8, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.2
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,600 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 167,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Karachi
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Quetta
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Attock
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Multan
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
