Comparison between Suzuki Alto vs. Suzuki Cultus: Fuel Tank Capacity and Mileage

There are many things to think about when buying a car, but gasoline fuel tank capacity and fuel efficiency are essential. Here we will do a detailed compare in fuel tank capacity and mileage of the Suzuki Cultus and Suzuki Alto

Fuel Tank

The Suzuki Cultus is a subcompact automobile with a 1000cc engine that is particularly well-liked. Cultus has a fuel tank capacity of 35 L. VXL, VXR, and AGS are the three available variants. The fuel tank capacity is the same for all three.

Mileage

The Suzuki Cultus can provide you with an incredible fuel economy on both city streets and motorways. Suzuki Cultus's Fuel Average is 16 KM/L in the city and 18 KM/L on the highway. Keep in mind that the 1000cc engine in the Cultus uses more petrol but produces more power. Even still, that is excellent mileage for a small car.

Fuel Tank

Another subcompact vehicle with excellent fuel economy is the Suzuki Alto. The Suzuki Alto's gasoline tank has a 27 L capacity. Despite having a smaller fuel tank than the Suzuki Cultus, the fuel economy is higher.

Mileage

The 658cc engine in the Suzuki Alto can deliver 18 KM/L in the city and 22 KM/L on the highway.

Comparison Between Suzuki Cultus vs.Suzuki Alto

Suzuki Cultus Suzuki Alto Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L 27 L Mileage in City 16 KM/L 18 KM/L Mileage on Highways 18 KM/L 22 KM/L Range 560 – 630 KM/L 486 – 594 KM/L

What's better, Suzuki Alto or Suzuki Cultus?

Let's say you want to buy a cheap vehicle. In such situation, the Suzuki Alto is a superior choice because it's not only inexpensive, but it also offers higher fuel economy, making it an economical daily vehicle.

However, if you have a larger budget, you should consider the Suzuki Cultus because it has more sophisticated equipment, a potent engine, and a more robust construction. Additionally, there is a sizable price difference between the two, so the choice ultimately comes down to the customers' budget.